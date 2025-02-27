Hull KR boss Willie Peters provides injury report after costly win against Salford Red Devils

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has been left sweating over the fitness of Rhyse Martin and Elliot Minchella but is hopeful of welcoming back his first-choice half-backs for next week's trip to St Helens.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin hobbled off with a hip issue in the early stages of Thursday's 42-0 rout of Salford Red Devils, while Minchella complained about hamstring tightness in the second half.

Rovers also lost Niall Evalds to a concussion inside the opening two minutes, meaning he will definitely sit out the clash with Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May could return, however, in a potential double boost for the Robins.

"He felt a pop or something in his hip flexor when he kicked the goal," said Peters on Martin's issue.

"He got the ball coming back under and said he wasn't right. We're not sure of the extent so the physio will need to look at it.

"Hopefully Elliot won't miss next week but we need to see where he's at because he had to come off. He probably could have stayed out there but would have been at 50 or 60 per cent and was likely to do some damage if he hadn't already done any damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'd like to think Tyrone will be back next week all being well and Mikey has come on extremely well in terms of his recovery.

The win came at a cost for Hull KR. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We were initially worried because of the pain and the swelling he had but that's starting to go down and we're trying to build him to hopefully get him right for next week. I think he's going to have every chance."

Rovers defied their injury problems to run in seven tries while keeping the hapless Red Devils to zero.

The Robins sit top of the embryonic table after making it three wins from as many games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really, really happy with our performance," said Peters, who revealed that Dean Hadley and Bill Leyland missed the captain's run due to illness to compound KR's issues.

Jack Broadbent celebrates his second-half try. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We want to chase zeroes so to be able to do it against Salford who ask a lot of questions is great for the players. They worked hard tonight.

"We had a lot of adversity. Any team losing their first-choice halves is going to create a little bit of chaos.

"We lost Niall early in the game and Rhyse Martin not long after that. Joe Burgess at half-time was a possibility of coming off but he toughed it out and Elliot came off with hamstring tightness.