Hull KR boss Willie Peters provides Mikey Lewis update ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

By James O'Brien
Published 8th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis has been ruled out of Friday's clash with Wigan Warriors but he could be set for a speedy return after positive scan results.

The reigning Man of Steel injured his groin in KR's Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Hull FC, sparking fears of a lengthy lay-off.

However, Lewis, who missed a game earlier in the season with an ankle issue, has avoided serious injury in a boost for Willie Peters’ side.

"He's had scans and there's a minor issue there," said Peters, who will give back-rower James Batchelor every chance to prove his fitness after he sat out the derby with a hamstring problem.

Mikey Lewis' injury is not as bad as first feared. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He's done a better part of the groin where it's not as bad as if you strained or tore another part of it, so we've got some good news there.

"He won't play this week. We'll see how it settles for next week (Good Friday derby against Hull)."

