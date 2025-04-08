Hull KR boss Willie Peters provides Mikey Lewis update ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis has been ruled out of Friday's clash with Wigan Warriors but he could be set for a speedy return after positive scan results.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Man of Steel injured his groin in KR's Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Hull FC, sparking fears of a lengthy lay-off.

However, Lewis, who missed a game earlier in the season with an ankle issue, has avoided serious injury in a boost for Willie Peters’ side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had scans and there's a minor issue there," said Peters, who will give back-rower James Batchelor every chance to prove his fitness after he sat out the derby with a hamstring problem.

Mikey Lewis' injury is not as bad as first feared. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He's done a better part of the groin where it's not as bad as if you strained or tore another part of it, so we've got some good news there.