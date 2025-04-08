Hull KR boss Willie Peters provides Mikey Lewis update ahead of Wigan Warriors clash
The reigning Man of Steel injured his groin in KR's Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Hull FC, sparking fears of a lengthy lay-off.
However, Lewis, who missed a game earlier in the season with an ankle issue, has avoided serious injury in a boost for Willie Peters’ side.
"He's had scans and there's a minor issue there," said Peters, who will give back-rower James Batchelor every chance to prove his fitness after he sat out the derby with a hamstring problem.
"He's done a better part of the groin where it's not as bad as if you strained or tore another part of it, so we've got some good news there.
"He won't play this week. We'll see how it settles for next week (Good Friday derby against Hull)."
