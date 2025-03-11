Hull KR boss Willie Peters responds to Jared Waerea-Hargreaves talk with clear message
The veteran prop only arrived in England during the off-season but there is speculation Down Under that the Roosters could send an SOS to their record appearance-maker following a disastrous start to the year.
According to leading Australian journalist Phil Rothfield, the NRL giants have not ruled out making an audacious play for Waerea-Hargreaves.
However, Peters has made it clear that the influential forward is not going anywhere.
"Jared is more than happy here and will see his contract out for this year," said Peters.
"I don't think approaches have been made by the Roosters from my understanding, but I had a conversation with Jared. He's more than happy and we're looking forward to seeing him play throughout the year."
Waerea-Hargreaves, who turned 36 in January, is not contracted beyond the end of 2025 after signing a one-year deal with the Robins.
Peters would be happy to accommodate Waerea-Hargreaves in his 2026 squad but is leaving the ball in the former New Zealand international's court.
"We've had minimal chats but that will be entirely up to Jared," added Peters.
"He'll make the call and he's earned the right to decide whether he wants to go again or whether it's time to retire. Either way, we'll support it.
"We'd love to have Jared around longer term but if he decided it was his last year and he wanted to finish, we'd have to support that."
Waerea-Hargreaves has been an ever-present in KR's perfect start to the campaign, with Peters' men winning all five matches.
The experienced forward's overall impact cannot be measured, according to Peters.
"People can put numbers on carries and how many metres players run but the number you can't put on Jared is his culture, standards and intensity," said Peters.
"I haven't seen many better than Jared. What he gives on the field we're happy with but what he brings off the field, he's added a lot to our culture and certainly lifted our intensity and standards."