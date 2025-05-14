Hull KR boss Willie Peters responds to NRL speculation amid Perth Bears talk

Willie Peters has stopped short of shutting down speculation linking him with a return to the NRL – but the Hull KR boss insists his full focus remains on delivering long-awaited silverware to a club starved of success.

The Australian has been tipped as a potential contender to take charge of the NRL's newest franchise Perth Bears, who are preparing to join the competition in 2027.

Peters' stock continues to rise after leading the Robins to a third final in two and a half years – and he is not done yet.

Asked about the speculation, Peters responded: "It's out of my control. I've always said at some stage, if an opportunity comes up then I'd like to coach in the NRL.

"But my focus is on what I'm doing now and making sure we're getting ready for the Challenge Cup final in three weeks' time – but more importantly, a game on Saturday. That's the most important thing to me.

"We've got an opportunity to win something. That's what we want to do. We want to win something, that's for sure."

Peters, who is bidding to lead Rovers to their first major trophy in 40 years, was rewarded with a new contract this time last year, which runs until the end of 2028.

However, the 46-year-old reiterated that he would be tempted by another chance to coach in the NRL.

Willie Peters led Hull KR to another Challenge Cup final last week but has been linked with a return to the NRL. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm under contract, that's right," said Peters, who served his coaching apprenticeship as an assistant at Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights.

"Like I say, at some stage, if an opportunity comes up, I'd certainly look at it. It's something that I'd love to do – and people internally know that.

"But my focus is on what I'm doing now."

As well as the Wembley final against Warrington Wolves on June 7, Hull KR have a trip to Las Vegas to look forward to after being selected to represent Super League next year alongside Leeds Rhinos.

Hull KR have another big event to look forward to just days after booking a return to Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The American adventure is another marker of Rovers' rapid rise under Peters.

"I think it shows how far the club has come on and off the field to be a part of Vegas 2026," said Peters, who led the club to the 2023 Challenge Cup final and last year's Super League Grand Final before masterminding another semi-final victory against Catalans Dragons.

"It's going to be a huge occasion for the club. We're representing Hull KR but more importantly, we're representing the entire Super League and rugby league community over here.

"What comes with that is a lot of responsibility to hold high standards. We're looking forward to doing that.

Hull KR celebrate a try in the semi-final win over Catalans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There’s been a lot of hard work that’s gone into the club for many years to step things up on and off the field. There are a lot of positive things happening – and this is another step for us to show how far we've come."

Naturally, minds are already beginning to wander to the February 28 date with the Rhinos in Sin City, an encounter that will fall in the early stages of the 2026 season.

While the Robins are no strangers to big occasions, the trip to Vegas has the potential to test Peters' men like never before.

"From a coach’s perspective, it certainly has its challenges and it’s not your normal week of a game," said Peters.

"There's a lot of distractions and it'll test culture, there's no doubt about that, but I'd like to think we’ve got a strong culture and strong leaders that will be able to handle the week accordingly.

"It was one of those where you were never going to say no to an opportunity like this. It's massive. Every club would want to be a part of it."

The Robins have overcome all but one challenge this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers have a lot of ground to cover before they can start thinking about Wembley, let alone next year's trip across the Atlantic.

KR's immediate focus is Saturday's home clash with struggling Huddersfield Giants, the sort of fixture that can be a potential banana skin for distracted players.

Peters' table-toppers have avoided that trap in the early months of the season, moving from one challenge to the next in metronomic fashion, a single defeat to Wigan Warriors aside.

However, the Rovers head coach recognises the importance of keeping minds fresh and focused.

"The emotion to get into a Challenge Cup final is bigger than a normal game but you've got to narrow your focus by concentrating on your next task," he said during Wednesday's press conference.

"The players had three days off but when they came back in today, all they were thinking about was having the best training day they could possibly have. That's the way this team goes about their business.

"We've had a challenging period and the next five weeks is hectic as well. That's the beauty of Super League.

"You want it to be hectic because you want to be in these positions. We don't want to have a week off; we want to play in a cup final. When you do that, you have to back up the week after in a Super League game.