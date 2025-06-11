Hull KR boss Willie Peters reveals Jared Waerea-Hargreaves lay-off in injury round-up
The 36-year-old missed the previous two games through suspension but returned for Saturday's Wembley final against Warrington Wolves – despite carrying a calf issue.
After playing his part in a historic 8-6 win for the Robins, Waerea-Hargreaves now faces another stint on the sidelines.
Michael McIlorum, who rushed back from injury to play at Wembley, will complete his recovery from a ruptured bicep, while Joe Burgess also misses Friday's visit of Catalans Dragons with a minor issue.
"We had Jared go into the game in a position with a calf problem where he shouldn't have played," said Peters, who is set to recall the likes of Arthur Mourgue, Noah Booth and Eribe Doro.
"It's a four-week injury and he really shouldn't have played. Micky Mac shouldn't have played obviously so he's another three weeks.
"They're so courageous. People knew about Mick but Jared too, there was risk involved but the players they are, we know that most weren't going to get through it but those two would be a big chance.
"Those two won't play for a little bit now. We got some good news on Joe Burgess. He'll hopefully be back next week and it's only a week."
Jesse Sue is available to face the Dragons after he was found not guilty of spitting at Warrington winger Josh Thewlis in the Challenge Cup final.
Peters has expressed his relief following Tuesday's tribunal verdict.
"We're really happy with what happened and the outcome," said Peters.
"I know his character and what he's about. I know he's a family man.
"He's a leader amongst our team. He's really well respected and has never had anything like that before. I'm just glad that people saw it that way."
