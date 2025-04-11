Hull KR boss Willie Peters reveals Michael McIlorum injury fear as he bemoans crucial moment in Wigan Warriors defeat
The former Wigan hooker was forced off midway through the first half after struggling to throw a pass from acting-half.
The Warriors scored from the scrum amid confusion to compound McIlorum's injury.
"It's not looking good," said Peters. "I think it might be torn.
"It's not good for him. He's played a massive part in what we've done. The first four or five weeks he was only playing 30 minutes but in terms of what he did in that period, what he does in training and in the sheds, he's been huge for us.
"It's going to be a big loss if he's going to be out for a period of time."
The scoreline did not tell the full story at the end of a pulsating encounter.
Rovers dominated long periods but were left to rue moments that went against them, including the incident that saw McIlorum defending on the wing for Zach Eckersley's try after failing to leave the field.
"Micky was injured so he should have come off," said Peters following his side’s first defeat of the year.
"Whatever the ruling is I'll dispute it because you've got a player who has torn his bicep and there's a stoppage in play. If that's us as staff we need to look at that or whether it's a rule, they need to look at that.
"You can't bring someone off at a scrum but we should be able to bring someone off if they're injured. What happens if he has a broken leg, does he come off? Of course he does. He should have gone down and we should have been able to make the change."
