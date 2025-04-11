Hull KR boss Willie Peters reveals Michael McIlorum injury fear as he bemoans crucial moment in Wigan Warriors defeat

Willie Peters has revealed Michael McIlorum sustained a suspected torn bicep in Hull KR's 28-12 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

The former Wigan hooker was forced off midway through the first half after struggling to throw a pass from acting-half.

The Warriors scored from the scrum amid confusion to compound McIlorum's injury.

"It's not looking good," said Peters. "I think it might be torn.

"It's not good for him. He's played a massive part in what we've done. The first four or five weeks he was only playing 30 minutes but in terms of what he did in that period, what he does in training and in the sheds, he's been huge for us.

"It's going to be a big loss if he's going to be out for a period of time."

The scoreline did not tell the full story at the end of a pulsating encounter.

Rovers dominated long periods but were left to rue moments that went against them, including the incident that saw McIlorum defending on the wing for Zach Eckersley's try after failing to leave the field.

Michael McIlorum is facing a spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Micky was injured so he should have come off," said Peters following his side’s first defeat of the year.

"Whatever the ruling is I'll dispute it because you've got a player who has torn his bicep and there's a stoppage in play. If that's us as staff we need to look at that or whether it's a rule, they need to look at that.