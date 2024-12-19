Hull KR boss Willie Peters sees long-term Super League future for Leon Ruan after contract decision
The 21-year-old linked up with the Robins following his release by Leeds and has shown enough in pre-season training to convince Willie Peters he is worthy of a permanent contract.
"Leon has proven he wants to be a Hull KR player through his actions in training," said Rovers boss Peters.
"He can play in the back row and the middle, and we see him as a player who will hopefully develop over the next two years into being a long-term Super League player."
Ruan joined the Rhinos from Doncaster and made his Super League debut in 2023, the first of 15 appearances at the top level. He featured six times for the Rhinos last season and also spent time on loan at former club Doncaster, Halifax Panthers and Hull FC.
"I'm over the moon to be signing," said Ruan.
"The opportunity to come here was something I knew I had to grab with both hands and throw myself into.
"The trajectory of the club is something I'd love to be part of and I think this club is the best place to get the best out of me on the pitch."
