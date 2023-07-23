Hull KR boss Willie Peters sends 2015 warning after club book Wembley return

Willie Peters has warned Hull KR to avoid a repeat of 2015 after the club booked a return to Wembley with a breathless 11-10 victory over Challenge Cup kings Wigan Warriors.

Recent arrival Brad Schneider was the hero for the Robins once again, holding his nerve to nail a golden-point drop goal for the second week running at Headingley.

The dramatic win evoked memories of KR's memorable triumph against Warrington Wolves on the same ground eight years ago but the club famously fell flat at Wembley on their way to a 50-0 drubbing by Leeds Rhinos.

Peters has called for cool heads after seeing his team book an August 12 date with Leigh Leopards at the national stadium.

"We need to remind ourselves that we haven't done anything as such," said the Robins boss.

"We're going to Wembley which is an outstanding achievement but we haven't won the competition.

"We need to learn from 2015 when, from what I believe, we got a little bit carried away in terms of winning the semi-final game and then not performing in the big dance.

"Leigh are doing some wonderful things after coming up from the Championship and have got a quality team.

Willie Peters celebrates at full-time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hull KR aren't known as one of the bigger clubs either so to have two clubs like that in a Wembley final is great for the game."

Wigan made Rovers work for the win after overcoming Joe Shorrocks' 41st-minute red card to push Peters' men all the way.

The Robins, who lost Shaun Kenny-Dowall to a yellow card in a frenetic second half, were forced into a late change after Ryan Hall aggravated a calf injury during the warm-up.

"I did an interview just before the game saying everyone was flying and ready to play and then I came back in and Hally was ruled out," said Peters.

Brad Schneider celebrates his match-winning drop goal. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There was a bit of chaos but Shaun Kenny-Dowall said, 'We've got it, don't worry.'

"That's when I was confident because once the players have that ownership of the team, that's when you're comfortable as a coach."

The victory saw Rovers reach a final at the third time of asking after falling at the last-four stage in 2021 and 2022.

Peters views the semi-final victory over 20-time Challenge Cup winners Wigan as a big moment in KR's development.

"It's really important," he said.

"We've spoken about belief a lot during the year and it just gives us an extra layer of belief that we can get past it.

"There's a lot of guys in there that haven't got past a semi and that can start to play on your mind a little bit, so as a club for where we are and where we want to go, it's a huge achievement to get to the final.