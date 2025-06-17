Hull KR boss Willie Peters sends message to AJ Wallace after latest loan move

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has yet to receive a contract offer from the Robins and looks set to depart at the end of the season without making a competitive appearance for Peters' side.

Wallace earned a move to Craven Park on the back of his impressive form in the Championship with Bradford Bulls but is still waiting for his Super League debut.

Having already spent time on loan at Featherstone Rovers, Whitehaven, Doncaster, Goole Vikings and Sheffield Eagles, Wallace linked up with promotion-chasing Toulouse last week.

"I think it just gives AJ the opportunity to play and put himself in the shop window in terms of other clubs coming in for him," said Peters.

"We haven't re-signed him so clubs can come in to sign AJ. At this stage, it's about him playing, developing and getting some game time and seeing where he's at on the back of that.

"We'll make an announcement when we speak to AJ and finalise that but it's an opportunity to play for another club.

"Toulouse, I believe, are a strong chance of coming up next year. I'm not sure where that's at but so I've heard. It gives him the opportunity to play for a club that can potentially go up to Super League as well."

AJ Wallace's time at Hull KR appears to be up. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Rovers, who recently lifted the Challenge Cup to end their long wait for major silverware, are set for a quiet off-season in the recruitment market.

The Robins have already signed Tom Amone and Connor Wynne is also reportedly on his way but Peters will stick with the bulk of his history-making squad after tying down key playmaker Tyrone May.

"Recruitment is always ongoing but there's not a lot that we'll do," said Peters.

