Hull KR boss Willie Peters sends ominous warning to rivals as Super League turns for home

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Challenge Cup winners have claimed 18 wins from 19 games this year and would move four points clear at the top of the table with another victory at Castleford Tigers on Thursday.

Rovers are riding the high of their Wembley success and aiming to shift through the gears in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been consistent and I think we'll grow as we get towards the back end of the year," said Peters. "I'm keen to see them go after it more as we go towards the back of the end of year.

"More importantly, I'm keen to see them go after it this Thursday night. We want to be consistent with what we do.

"There's no doubt the feeling that we had, it's an addictive feeling and if you've had it once, you want it again. We were obviously chasing that for a few years and want more of it."

Peters does not expect motivation to be an issue against a team that almost left them red-faced at Craven Park in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had Wembley and last week was always going to be an upbeat crowd so you're going to get a lift," he added.

Hull KR have enjoyed a near faultless season so far. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We've got an opportunity now to go to Cas, a traditional ground and a hostile environment. It's got a different atmosphere about it and that's exciting.

"I think it's a good thing for us to be able to go to a ground like that and a team that's got nothing to lose at the moment. After beating FC at their place, they're going to be up for it.