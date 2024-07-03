Hull KR boss Willie Peters sends warning on behalf of coaches after 'embarrassing' France-England Test

Hull KR boss Willie Peters expects coaches to think twice about sending players on England duty following last week's "embarrassing" international against France in Toulouse.

The mid-season Test played out against a backdrop of widespread apathy, which was reflected in a recorded attendance of 4,500.

In the absence of television coverage, the double-header – which kicked off with the women's Test between England and France – was streamed on SuperLeague+.

The organisers have been heavily criticised in the aftermath, with England great James Graham among those to label the spectacle "embarrassing".

The former prop went as far as saying it was "disgraceful" and that he "felt sorry for the lads who had to endure playing in front of a couple of people and their dog".

Peters has echoed Graham's sentiments that the players on both sides deserved better.

"I've heard some comments about it being embarrassing and to be honest, I totally agree," said Peters.

"As a coach, I want my players to play international rugby and would never hold a player back from playing for their country. For so many different reasons but most of all because it should be the highest honour.

England v France was played in front of a sparse crowd in Toulouse. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"From seeing the build-up – and I'm not talking about internally in the England or France camps – to it not being on TV and the crowd, someone used the word 'embarrassing' and it was an embarrassment to the level that it should be at."

Elliot Minchella and Mikey Lewis represented Hull KR in Toulouse, while Jez Litten was part of the original squad.

Peters has predicted major problems for the international game if future events receive the same treatment.

"As I said, I would never want to not let my players play for their country but certainly some coaches now will be looking and going: 'Why would we let our players go there with the injury risk if people aren't going to fully buy into what it's all about?’" he added.

Elliot Minchella made his international debut in the match. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"For me, that game should have been shown on TV. Why wouldn't we want to show an international game to a new audience or the audience that loves the game already?

"I was asking people how to find the game and trying to get the link to watch it, which is crazy. It's an international game and needs to be treated that way.

"There were some good players on that field for both teams, world-class players. It's crazy to think that we wouldn't want to get that product out to a wider audience. It's disappointing."

Minchella was one of four debutants in a 40-8 victory that extended England's winning run against France to 23 games.

The KR captain has mixed emotions after returning to club duty.

"There's no doubt that it probably should have been better, let's be honest," said Minchella.

"A poor attendance and the lack of TV coverage isn't the best message to send of where the international game is at. It was a bit of a shame, really.

"But as a player and a debutant, I was just focused on representing my country and club.