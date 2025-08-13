Hull KR boss Willie Peters senses fresh opportunity to silence doubters in Wigan Warriors showdown
The Challenge Cup winners lead the way in Super League with six rounds remaining, leaving Peters' men in pole position for the League Leaders' Shield.
However, a run of four consecutive defeats to Wigan has raised fresh questions about KR's ability to get the job done ahead of the trip to the Brick Community Stadium.
"It doesn't mean too much," said Peters, whose side were pipped at the post by the Warriors in last year's battle for the shield. "What means the most to me is Friday night.
"We've got to see it as a great opportunity. Every single time we've been challenged through the media, we've responded.
"The media narrative will go on and on. No matter how long I'm head coach at KR, there will always be something. It's crept up where Wigan have beaten us in four games.
"There was nothing else around and now it’s Wigan. Then something else will pop up. It's the media's job to do that. It's fine and all part of what you do – building a game up.
"At the end of the day, Wigan won four titles last year; we’ve won the one available this year and there are two more chances for us.
"We're in a really strong position and in control of what we do. That's all I care about."
Rovers would move six points clear of the defending champions with a win in round 22, boosted by a vastly superior for and against.
A coach known for taking each game as it comes, Peters acknowledged that the stakes are higher this week.
"We've played Wigan many times now and the players have played in big games," he added. "Let's not lie – it's a big game.
"We always say that the next game is the most important and this one is against Wigan.
"There's no doubt that when we play Wigan, it's always a good contest. It's always an exciting week and this week is no different.
"It's an exciting challenge and a good opportunity. I'll know more about where we're at on Friday."
Peters remains without Tyrone May, who completes his two-match ban, but half-back partner Mikey Lewis and prop Sam Luckley have been cleared to play after picking up minor knocks in the win over Castleford Tigers.
While Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is fit to return, Peters is sweating over the fitness of an unnamed player.
"We've had a little training issue that we need to look at," he said. "We'll find out later in the week where that sits and how the scans go."
Wigan also have fitness concerns heading into the top-of-the-table clash.
England back-rower Junior Nsemba has been ruled out after failing a head injury assessment in last week's win over Warrington Wolves, while Bevan French – who has been the scourge of the Robins in recent encounters – and Luke Thompson must prove their fitness following spells on the sidelines.
Warriors head coach Matt Peet gave nothing away about the availability of his key duo earlier this week.
He said: "It's too early to tell."