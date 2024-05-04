Hull KR boss Willie Peters senses mentality shift after back-to-back statement wins
Rovers turned on the style to dismantle St Helens, a team that had conceded only 70 points in their previous nine games.
The 40-20 victory sent another message to KR's Super League rivals following last week's impressive win against defending champions Wigan Warriors.
"For me, confidence and belief are two different things," said Peters. "Confidence can come and go but when you've got strong belief, regardless of the result, you know you can turn things around or maintain strong performances.
"I'd like to think we're getting to the stage where there's a strong belief in our team that our best and worst performances won't be too far away.
"The blueprint has been the last couple of weeks – the second half in this game and the majority of the Wigan game. When we play a style we want to play, regardless of who we're playing, it can be difficult to play against.
"That's not being cocky or getting ahead of ourselves, that's what we've worked hard to do – but we've got to go to Warrington and do it all again. That's the challenge."
The Robins are locked on 14 points with five of their rivals in the top six.
Peters believes the congested table highlights the competitiveness of Super League.
"Anyone can beat anyone on the day so it's a matter of preparing well and being consistent every week," he said.
"That's why I'm enjoying being part of the competition because it is an even competition now."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.