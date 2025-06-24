Hull KR boss Willie Peters to make late call on Rhyse Martin as he provides injury latest
The back-rower joined the Robins from Leeds Rhinos to great fanfare but has so far only played four games due to a serious quad injury.
Should he make his first appearance since February this week, Martin is likely to be eased back in.
"He'll be named in the squad and we'll wait and see later in the week where he's at," said Peters.
"When he's back, if he's right to play, we need to see what his minutes look like.
"He's had a long process in terms of getting himself right and now he's ready to play, whether that be this week or next week."
Peters is also set to make a late call on winger Joe Burgess, while Michael McIlorum and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves are likely to return in early July.
James Batchelor will miss the visit of Wakefield after sustaining an injury in the win at Castleford Tigers.
"Unfortunately Batch won't play this week," said Peters, who confirmed an ACL injury for fringe player Lee Kershaw. "He hurt his throat last week and is going to go to a specialist to see how long he's going to be out for.
"The timeframe is a bit grey at the moment. It could be two weeks but it could be up to six. I'm thinking it's going to be less than six but we need to make sure and get the experts to tell us what it is."
