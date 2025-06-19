Hull KR boss Willie Peters urges caution despite record-breaking Super League start

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Challenge Cup winners ran in nine tries to record their 14th victory in 15 league games and 10th consecutive win in all competitions.

Rovers have racked up 116 points in two matches since their Wembley triumph but Peters is determined to keep his side grounded in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield.

"I think it's our best start and that's great but it doesn't mean we've done anything yet in Super League," said Peters.

"There's a long way to go and not many people remember who had the best start to a season.

"We've got a few days off now and time to reflect on what we did a couple of weeks ago but in terms of Super League it's on next week against Wakefield, another challenging game at home.

"We've had a short turnaround but we wanted to ride the wave of what we've just done."

The one-sided result represented a setback for Castleford following an eye-catching win at Hull FC in their previous game.

It was a one-sided affair at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Danny McGuire is anticipating more difficult days at the start of a new era at Wheldon Road.

"I'm disappointed because I thought we did some really good things the week before and could see some progression," said the Castleford boss.

"But our journey does have some bumps in the road. They hurt and are the ones you learn from and get better from.