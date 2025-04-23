Hull KR boss Willie Peters urges caution over Bill Leyland as he weighs up potential debut against Leeds Rhinos

Hull KR boss Willie Peters is keeping his cards close to his chest on the prospect of a Super League debut for Bill Leyland this week, stressing that the hooker will need time to find his feet at the top level.

Leyland – a potential replacement for the injured Michael McIlorum – could feature against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night after recovering from the head injury that cut short his loan spell at Huddersfield Giants.

The 22-year-old joined Huddersfield to gain valuable experience but lasted just 12 minutes on his belated top-flight bow.

Leyland was a key player for London Broncos in their promotion to Super League in 2023, winning the Championship Young Player of the Year.

However, his hopes of making the step up with the Broncos were crushed by a ruptured ACL.

KR handed Leyland another opportunity when they signed him on a two-year deal but Peters, who has so far only fielded the youngster in a Challenge Cup game against Oldham, is prepared to be patient.

"The thing about Bill is that he's come back from an ACL and only played a handful of games so we can't expect too much from him," said Peters.

"This year was always about developing him, growing his game and getting him ready. We've got Micky Mac for a year so he's been mentoring Bill a little bit.

Bill Leyland in action for Hull KR during pre-season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"The best of Bill Leyland is going to be in the next couple of years because he's only just come back from his ACL.

"Certainly when Bill gets his opportunity, I know what he's capable of – but he's not going to be judged on that game when he does play Super League. It's going to take a bit of time."

Lee Kershaw, who like Leyland has featured only once in the resounding win over Oldham, is poised to make his Super League debut for the Robins in the absence of first-choice wingers Tom Davies and Joe Burgess.

The former Wakefield Trinity winger is back with Rovers after a second loan spell at Castleford Tigers, where he made three appearances.

Lee Kershaw is fresh from a second loan spell at Castleford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Asked to assess his performances for the Tigers, Peters said: "Not too bad.

"It's obviously difficult going into a different system and different team environment. He was with us for the whole pre-season.