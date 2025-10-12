Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella recalls 'pivotal moment' in journey to treble glory

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella credited Willie Peters with transforming his career after completing his remarkable comeback story by lifting the Super League trophy at Old Trafford.

The loose forward left Leeds Rhinos under a cloud in his teens and had to fight his way back to the top level as a part-time player in the lower leagues.

Handed a Super League lifeline by Rovers in 2019, Minchella has now written his name into folklore by leading the club to a historic treble.

"I'm very overwhelmed," said the 29-year-old.

"I can't do this feeling justice. I'm so proud to be part of this unbelievable club.

"I was very emotional on the field, reflecting on what I've been through and my journey. There were a lot of dark times, tough moments and adversity but I just persevered.

"We say at the club that when you have a setback, it's what you do next. I think that's a great lesson in life.

"My boss to my left pushed me along. Three years ago, we had a really deep chat but it was a pivotal moment in my career. I owe him everything. This wouldn't have been possible without the guy next to me."

Elliot Minchella celebrates with the Super League trophy. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Robins arrived at Old Trafford as underdogs despite topping the table and adding the League Leaders' Shield to the Challenge Cup they won in June.

But they flipped the script against defending champions Wigan Warriors with a performance built on the hardworking traits that have driven Peters' team to immortality.

"A Grand Final pushes your body and your lungs to the limit," added Minchella after the 24-6 win.

"In those moments, you get this little voice in your mind and it's the guy who quits and takes the easy option. You've got to block it out in every game but in Grand Finals especially you've got to tell him to get on his bike.

Hull KR celebrate with all three trophies after completing the treble. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"If you want to win, you've got to do that - because the easy option doesn't get you silverware. We pushed ourselves to the limit and got what we deserved."

Rovers now face the tantalising prospect of a first-ever World Club Challenge appearance against NRL champions Brisbane Broncos before starting their title defence in earnest.

Minchella has vowed to not let standards drop after a clean sweep of domestic trophies.

"We've got a saying at the club that your rent is due every day," he said.

"No matter what you've achieved up to that point, you've still got to pay your rent and work hard.

"Regardless of what you've done, you don't sit back and take your foot off the gas. If anything, you've got to work even harder because you're there to be chased.