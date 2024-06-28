Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella shares 'look at us now' moment with Sam Wood after maiden England call-up

Every player in the England squad for Saturday's Test against France has a story to tell.

Some quickly took to Super League and have experienced more highs than lows, Jack Welsby chief among them.

Elliot Minchella and Sam Wood are examples of players who took the long road to the top of the sport with stops in the Championship and League 1.

The former Hull KR team-mates were handed maiden England call-ups at the same time after standing out for their clubs in the first half of the Super League season.

Whereas Wood had to move on to find a home at Castleford Tigers, Minchella has taken his game to new heights since becoming KR captain.

On arrival at England's hotel on the outskirts of Manchester, the pair shared a 'look at us now' moment.

"I'm good mates with Sam and was buzzing for him," said Minchella. "He's having a good year at Cas.

"We've actually spoken about our journeys and how there isn't a set way. Some people make their debuts at 18 or 19 and stay in Super League for 10 to 15 years but there is probably a lot more who do it the unconventional way where you have to drop down and be resilient.

Elliot Minchella is getting his first taste of international rugby league. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We were saying it feels all the more special the way we've had to do it. It feels satisfying for us knowing we've had to deal with adversity and come through the other side.

"You get a bit of luck along the way but it is extra satisfying when you've stuck with it and are getting your rewards. It's a great feeling. It's unbelievable."

Minchella's journey took him from Leeds Rhinos to Sheffield Eagles via a loan spell with London Broncos before a stint at Bradford Bulls.

His performances for hometown club Bradford earned him a second chance in Super League with Hull KR and he has not looked back since.

Sam Wood is another player who took the long road to the England set-up. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

An England debut was the furthest thing from Minchella's mind when he was travelling down the M1 to train with part-time Sheffield.

"When I was doing that, all I was thinking about was being full-time," he said.

"Once I got full-time, it was about playing Super League again. From there, I wanted to establish myself at Hull KR. My goals have sort of evolved over the years.

"No way in the world was I thinking about playing for England at that time but as time goes on your goals change and I'm ambitious as well.

Elliot Minchella during his time with Sheffield. (Photo: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com)

"This was definitely one of my goals. It's pleasing but I also don't want to stand still because I'm not finished. I want to achieve more things."

Minchella has been instrumental in KR's recent rise after becoming one of the most respected loose forwards in Super League.

The call from England boss Shaun Wane caught the 28-year-old off guard but he feels the time is right to make the step up to international level.

"I'm definitely ready for it but at the same time I was surprised," said Minchella.

"I didn't know how close or how far away I was. I try not to overthink those things because I can't control them.

"The things I can control are playing well for Hull KR. You hope that by doing that, you put yourself in the frame for it.

Elliot Minchella, left, is a key man for the Robins. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"There were a few nerves coming into camp but I'm more excited about the opportunity. I don't want to let it pass me by and want to enjoy it for what it is."

Minchella is one of six potential debutants for the clash with France in Toulouse but will not line up alongside club-mate Jez Litten after the hooker was forced to withdraw from the squad due to illness.

While he is keen to impress Wane, Minchella is conscious of trying too hard and going away from what has worked for him at club level.

On his early exchanges with Wane, the forward added: "He said he'd been impressed with my form and was looking forward to seeing what I could do at this level.

"It's really nice to have praise like that from the England coach. With his experience and what he's done in the game, I respect him massively.

"I'm trying to gain his respect on this camp. I spoke to Willie (Peters, KR head coach) who said to be myself. I've just got to do what I normally do. That's why I've been picked.

"If I can be a better person and player from this experience, I can take that back to my club."

Minchella has grown with the Robins since his arrival at the end of 2019 after helping to transform the club from also-rans to challengers.

As he prepares to make his international bow at Stade Ernest-Wallon, Minchella has not forgotten the part Hull KR have played in his journey.

"I wouldn't be here without them," said Minchella, who is joined in the 19-man squad by KR team-mate Mikey Lewis.

"I'm very grateful that they gave me a chance to play Super League again five years ago.