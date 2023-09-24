All Sections
Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall and ex-Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone named in Super League Dream Team

Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall has retained his place in the Super League Dream Team as the only representative from Yorkshire's six clubs.
By James O'Brien
Published 24th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

The centre has led from the front once again for the Robins this season to back up last year's Dream Team selection.

Kenny-Dowall has scored seven tries and laid on four more in 22 appearances to help fire Willie Peters' side to the play-offs.

The 35-year-old, who will hang up his boots at the end of the season, is joined in the 2023 Dream Team by ex-Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone and former Huddersfield Giants centre Jake Wardle.

Tom Johnstone has been named in the Dream Team for the second time. (Photo: Super League)Tom Johnstone has been named in the Dream Team for the second time. (Photo: Super League)
Johnstone, who was selected in the 2018 team, has scored 27 tries in 26 games in his first season in Catalans Dragons colours, while Wardle earned a spot after crossing 15 times and providing nine assists for League Leaders' Shield winners Wigan Warriors.

Wardle is one of six debutants in a line-up that features five Leigh Leopards players: Josh Charnley, Lachlan Lam, Tom Amone, Edwin Ipape and John Asiata.

Lam, Amone, Ipape and Asiata are all selected for the first time alongside Warrington Wolves prop Paul Vaughan.

Liam Farrell, who was picked in the previous four teams, and Bevan French join Wigan team-mate Wardle in the side, while St Helens star Jack Welsby takes the full-back spot and former Leeds Rhinos man Kallum Watkins represents Salford Red Devils.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall retains his place after being selected in last year's team. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Shaun Kenny-Dowall retains his place after being selected in last year's team. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Three-time Man of Steel and chair of the Dream Team selection panel Ellery Hanley said: “Every year the Dream Team selection asks as many questions as it answers – and this year is no different.

"Just as the battle for the League Leaders' trophy went down to the wire, so too did the Dream Team selection process. We could have picked a second Dream Team to rival this one!

“Ultimately, every one of these 13 players deserves recognition for what they’ve delivered on the field during 2023. These are the players who have entertained us, eaten up the metres, provided the assists, defended like trojans and scored some unbelievable tries."

Super League Dream Team 2023: Jack Welsby, Josh Charnley, Jake Wardle, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Tom Johnstone, Bevan French, Lachlan Lam, Paul Vaughan, Edwin Ipape, Tom Amone, Kallum Watkins, Liam Farrell, John Asiata.

