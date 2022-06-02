Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall drops hint over long-term future after committing for 2023

The former New Zealand international signed a contract extension earlier this week, taking him into a fourth year with Rovers and a 17th season as a professional.

Kenny-Dowall has made over 350 career appearances since breaking through at Sydney Roosters in 2007 and will be 35 when the 2023 campaign begins.

As it stands, there is every chance that Kenny-Dowall will hang up his boots at the end of next season.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall joined Hull KR at the end of 2019. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“It’s hard to say but at this age, you’d like to think so,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“I’m very fortunate to have played this long and to push out another extra year, you’d be more inclined to think it would be my final year.

“But in saying that, you never know what’s going to happen in 12 months; I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.

“I’ll just take it as it comes and we’ll address that further down the track.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrates Ryan Hall's try in this year's derby win. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I thought three seasons would do me and that would be it but I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club and you’re a long time retired.

“From where we were as a club when I first came to where we are now, I think we’ve achieved a lot. I want to be part of that continual progression.

“I think we’ve got a lot more growth in us as a squad. That excites me.”

One of KR’s most consistent performers, Kenny-Dowall has shown no signs of slowing down over the past 18 months.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall is an inspirational figure at Craven Park. (Picture: SWPix.com)

After ranking in the top 20 for carries and metres in Super League last year, the hardworking centre has maintained those high standards so far this season while contributing three tries and five assists.

That form convinced Kenny-Dowall to play on with Rovers next year, which was always his preference together with a speedy resolution.

“I was over the moon to sort it out this early on,” he said.

“I had to put a bit of thought into whether I wanted to go again but the negotiations went pretty smoothly with the club and I was happy with how I’m still playing, and it’s a really happy environment here.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall was appointed as captain by Tony Smith. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“They’ve been so loyal to me and gave me an opportunity in Super League so it was an easy decision in the end, but it can be a bit stressful. You have to weigh a lot of things up and take a lot of things into consideration.”

With the likes of Elliot Minchella and Matt Parcell also on board for 2023, Kenny-Dowall is hoping the Robins benefit in the second half of the season.

“I’m happy that I no longer have to worry about that and can put my full focus on the back end of the year,” he added.

“The positive thing is the club have signed up a lot of people at an early stage so hopefully that distraction has been taken away and we can give the rest of the season our full focus.”

Kenny-Dowall will play under a new coach next year after Willie Peters was chosen as Tony Smith’s successor.

It is an appointment that excites Kenny-Dowall, although he has stressed that the current Newcastle Knights assistant coach is keeping an appropriate distance.

“There was an initial discussion and we were in contact throughout the contract process,” said Kenny-Dowall.

“He’s there in the background but he’s being respectful and so are we. We want to focus on this season ahead because we’re only at the halfway point.

“We’ll stay in contact where we need to but we’ve both got jobs to do at the moment.

“Not many people I know have been coached by him but people in Newcastle say he’s a great bloke and a good attacking coach.

“By all accounts, he’s going to be a great addition to the club.”

Rovers return to action this week after taking the chance to patch themselves back together in the aftermath of four defeats, including a damaging Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Huddersfield Giants.

Smith’s side sit just outside the play-off places ahead of Sunday’s visit of Salford Red Devils, a game Kenny-Dowall is viewing as the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Asked whether the Robins remained confident of making the top six, he replied: “One hundred per cent.

“When we play our rugby and get our game on we can compete with anyone on our day.

“We’ve got a few fresh bodies back this week and hopefully we can put in a good performance.