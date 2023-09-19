Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall explains why this time is different as he makes 2021 comparisons

Shaun Kenny-Dowall believes Hull KR are a different beast as they aim to go one better than 2021 and reach a maiden Super League Grand Final.

Two years ago under Tony Smith, the previous season's wooden spoonists found themselves 80 minutes from Old Trafford thanks to a remarkable 19-0 win as rank outsiders at Warrington Wolves after limping into the play-offs.

The Robins were without nine first-team players against Warrington and ultimately ran out of steam, going down 28-10 to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan the following week.

After spending years fighting fires at the bottom of Super League, Rovers were comfortable with the tag of 'gallant losers' at the end of a hugely enjoyable season that saw Smith's side embrace their role as entertainers.

As they prepare for their latest Old Trafford assault, the circumstances could hardly be more different.

Willie Peters, who was installed as Smith's permanent successor at the end of 2022, had virtually a fully-fit squad to select from for last week's crucial game against Salford Red Devils, with only fringe player Sam Wood on the casualty list.

Rovers demonstrated their new-found steely edge in a 12-0 win over their top-six rivals, their fourth shutout of the season.

For all their adventure under Smith, the Robins did not have the same appetite for defence.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall shows his disappointment at the end of the Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I think we've got that grit and determination to defend," said Kenny-Dowall as he compared this year's side to the class of 2021.

"We know defence wins big games so we try to hone our focus on defence.

"We've still got a lot of work to do in attack but what we did without the ball (against Salford) was really pleasing.

"We've got a different dynamic this time around. We had six or seven injuries last time.

The Robins have rediscovered their form in recent weeks. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Now we're nearly fully fit and have some experienced heads. We've got plenty of belief and will give it a good crack."

KR's belief has been evident in a four-match winning run that has guaranteed the club at least fifth spot in Super League, their highest finish since 2009.

Their season appeared to be in danger of fizzling out after losing in heartbreaking fashion at Wembley but Rovers are made of sterner stuff under Peters.

The Robins got back on track with an emphatic win over Challenge Cup foes Leigh Leopards and have since seen off Catalans, Huddersfield Giants and Salford to set up the opportunity to claim fourth place in the final round.

Hull KR will be out for revenge against Leigh. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Should Peters' side better Leigh's result and make up the 34-point difference on for and against, they will enjoy home advantage in next week's play-off eliminator.

Regardless of the venue, Kenny-Dowall is confident Rovers have the beating of Leigh after getting a good look at their rivals in the four previous meetings this year.

The message is clear: KR are not in the play-offs to make up the numbers.

"We're happy," said Kenny-Dowall, who has captained the Robins in two semi-finals and a final.

"We will take them on anywhere. We would love it to be at Craven Park but aren't too fussed. We will go wherever.

"We're not content being there. We believe we have the makings to go and win this comp. If you don't, you won't. We just need to trust the process."

Shaun Kenny-Dowall may have played his last game at Craven Park. (Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

After leading Rovers out at Wakefield Trinity on Friday night, Kenny-Dowall's career will be in sudden death.

The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on his decorated career at the end of the season to take up an off-field role with the Robins as a development coach.

If KR fail to leapfrog Leigh and the victory against Salford proves to be his last Craven Park experience as a player, Kenny-Dowall will have no complaints.

"I'm immensely proud," he said.

"We're starting to play some nice rugby at the right time and are building momentum.

"It's nice to see us playing like that and putting in performances, booking our place in the finals.

"Willie challenged us to raise our game and we did that. It wasn't perfect but we got it done.

"It was a special moment at the end for me and it was great to see the fans. They've been so good to me during my time at Rovers.