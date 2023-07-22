Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall not interested in talk of fitting farewell as he puts team first

If anybody in the Hull KR camp deserves to walk out in a Wembley final, it is Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

The former New Zealand international took a leap of faith when he joined a club that had survived relegation by the barest of margins in 2019.

Kenny-Dowall could have been forgiven for wondering what he had got himself into when Rovers finished bottom of Super League at the end of a Covid-disrupted 2020 campaign.

For an overseas player finding his way in a new competition in unfamiliar surroundings, there were enough reasons to head home.

That Kenny-Dowall is preparing to lead the Robins out in Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors speaks volumes about his character.

The experienced outside back was appointed as captain in 2021 and has become the heartbeat of Hull KR, leading from the front through his work rate and coming up with big plays when his side need them.

Add in his durability – he has missed only seven games through injury in four seasons – and he will go down as one of the club's best overseas players of the modern era.

The Headingley clash with Wigan could be Kenny-Dowall's last chance to win silverware on these shores as he closes in on retirement – but, true to form, he is putting the team first as Rovers strive for a breakthrough moment.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall will hang up his boots at the end of the year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's everyone's motivation," he told The Yorkshire Post. "If that's not your motivation, you're in the wrong game.

"As a group, we're excited to have this opportunity to take the next step and get to Wembley.

"It would be the icing on the cake for me personally."

The Robins have been the nearly men in recent times, losing in the Super League semi-finals in 2021 before falling at the last-four stage of the Challenge Cup last season.

It was a tough initiation for Shaun Kenny-Dowall during the Covid-disrupted 2020 campaign. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Now under the stewardship of Willie Peters, Rovers are desperate to make it third time lucky.

"Absolutely," said Kenny-Dowall.

"It's every club's aspiration to be in these big games – and Wembley is definitely high on that list.

"It's extra motivation for us as a club to take that next step. We've got a great opportunity and are confident we can go out there and do the job."

Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrates last week's win over Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

KR fell flat in last year's semi-final against Huddersfield Giants, not helped by Lachlan Coote's absence due to a concussion and the loss of Kane Linnett early in the Elland Road clash after he aggravated a torn bicep.

Kenny-Dowall has stressed the importance of a strong start as Rovers attempt to erase the memory of that painful defeat.

"We had a bit of adversity before the game losing Cootey and then Kano went off early," he recalled.

"It just sort of sapped our energy from thereon in. We didn't really get in the groove and Huddersfield played a really good game.

"This is a new year and we're not looking back on that at all. Our full focus in on performing on Sunday."

The Robins could hardly have asked for a better warm-up game, beating Leeds Rhinos in golden point at Headingley.

Hull KR's Shaun Kenny-Dowall with Wigan's Jai Field pictured at Headingley this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After a stuttering run of form that brought just two wins in seven matches, it was just the shot in the arm Rovers needed.

"Any time you get a good win here is a massive positive," he said.

"It was important for the group to get a good win and have a positive outlook coming into this week.

"We had a short turnaround so for the boys to put that amount of effort in and get rewarded shows that when we do what we do well it works. It was a good reminder for us.

"We couldn't have asked for a better result. We've familiarised ourselves with the surroundings so we'll be nice and prepared come Sunday."

KR can take encouragement from their previous two meetings with Wigan in 2023, seeing off Matt Peet's side on the opening weekend before pushing them all the way in a golden-point defeat in May.

"This is a completely new game but we've had some success over them lately," said Kenny-Dowall, who has been involved in five wins against the Warriors in his time in England.

"It's all about us and controlling what we can control and how we turn up on the day.

"We know their strengths and have prepared as best as we can to put systems in place to stop them. You can't afford to give these guys an inch because they've got some big-time players."

Kenny-Dowall is not short of big-game experience himself, starring in New Zealand colours for the best part of a decade and playing in two NRL Grand Finals for Sydney Roosters, scoring a try in their victory in 2013.

These are the games that get Kenny-Dowall's juices flowing but there are no second thoughts about his impending retirement.

"Not many players get to go out on their own terms," said the 35-year-old, who will stay on at Hull KR as a development coach.

"I'm very fortunate and grateful that I've been given an opportunity to stay on at the club after this year which makes the decision a lot easier for me.

"I've got no regrets. I've had a great, fruitful career and have loved every step of the way.

"I knew it was imminent and if I'd stayed on another year, it would have prolonged the inevitable.

