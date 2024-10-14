Hull KR centre Peta Hiku facing lengthy ban after controversial Grand Final incident
The New Zealand international has been charged with 'unnecessary contact with a player who is or maybe injured' following an incident with Junior Nsemba in Saturday's Super League Grand Final.
Nsemba appeared to be unconscious after the original tackle but later returned to complete the game.
Hiku is facing a ban of three to five matches that would rule him out of New Zealand's upcoming games and potentially the start of KR's 2025 Super League season.
The 31-year-old, who scored 16 tries in 32 matches in his first season with Rovers, was recalled by the Kiwis for the Pacific Championship Tests against Tonga and Australia.
Hiku will face the Rugby Football League tribunal on Tuesday evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.