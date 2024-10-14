Hull KR centre Peta Hiku facing lengthy ban after controversial Grand Final incident

Hull KR centre Peta Hiku could be set for a lengthy ban after being referred to a tribunal on a grade E charge.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Zealand international has been charged with 'unnecessary contact with a player who is or maybe injured' following an incident with Junior Nsemba in Saturday's Super League Grand Final.

Nsemba appeared to be unconscious after the original tackle but later returned to complete the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hiku is facing a ban of three to five matches that would rule him out of New Zealand's upcoming games and potentially the start of KR's 2025 Super League season.

Peta Hiku is facing a lengthy ban. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The 31-year-old, who scored 16 tries in 32 matches in his first season with Rovers, was recalled by the Kiwis for the Pacific Championship Tests against Tonga and Australia.