Hull KR centre Peta Hiku facing lengthy ban after controversial Grand Final incident

By James O'Brien
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:46 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 14:48 BST
Hull KR centre Peta Hiku could be set for a lengthy ban after being referred to a tribunal on a grade E charge.

The New Zealand international has been charged with 'unnecessary contact with a player who is or maybe injured' following an incident with Junior Nsemba in Saturday's Super League Grand Final.

Nsemba appeared to be unconscious after the original tackle but later returned to complete the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hiku is facing a ban of three to five matches that would rule him out of New Zealand's upcoming games and potentially the start of KR's 2025 Super League season.

Peta Hiku is facing a lengthy ban. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)Peta Hiku is facing a lengthy ban. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Peta Hiku is facing a lengthy ban. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The 31-year-old, who scored 16 tries in 32 matches in his first season with Rovers, was recalled by the Kiwis for the Pacific Championship Tests against Tonga and Australia.

Hiku will face the Rugby Football League tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Related topics:Hull KRNew ZealandRugby Football LeagueAustralia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice