Hull KR centre Peta Hiku hungry for Super League Grand Final success after near misses

Eleven years on from a near miss with Manly Sea Eagles, Peta Hiku will finally get the chance to walk out in a Grand Final this weekend.

Hiku has played a key role in Hull KR's run to Old Trafford but, like everyone, he had to bide his time before becoming a central figure.

Back in 2013, Hiku played in Manly's semi-final win over Cronulla Sharks before making way for the returning Brett Stewart, one of the best full-backs in Australia at the time.

Hiku could only watch on from the sidelines as the Sea Eagles went down in the decider to a Sydney Roosters side that featured modern-day Craven Park favourite Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

"Being a part of it was exciting: 'Far out, how good is this?'" recalled Hiku, who was 20 and in his first season.

"Being young, it was a dream of mine to be there. What I remember the most is how excited I was. It was like being in a dream.

"The plan was always for Brett Stewart to come back in. He was a class player. Even if he was at 50 per cent, he was always going to play. His 50 per cent back then, bloody hell.

"I always expected it. There are no grudges or anything. I was just gutted we didn't win it.

Peta Hiku is ready for his first Grand Final experience in England. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's something that made me hungry to be a part of this one."

Hiku lost a semi-final by one point the following year and suffered more play-off pain with North Queensland Cowboys in a preliminary final in 2022.

"I was actually thinking about that earlier," added the 31-year-old.

"I didn't win an NRL Grand Final and that makes me hungrier to get one over here. They don't come easy.

Peta Hiku during his time at Manly. (Photo: Getty Images)

"That's another bit of motivation, I suppose."

Hiku was a fixture in the centres during his time with the Cowboys but rolled back the years in his early days at KR.

The New Zealand international was keen to play at full-back on his return to Super League and started the first four games in his old position.

However, Willie Peters quickly scrapped the plan and was vindicated with 19 wins from 23 games as Rovers claimed second spot in Super League.

Peta Hiku runs away to score in Hull KR's most recent game against Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We always had a plan around that because of what Niall (Evalds) can do at full-back," said Hiku.

"We tried to rotate by getting him in the game but still have me there. I went to centre when he was there and we realised that it was just a bit more comfortable for me and better for the team.

"We came to that as an agreement and it's worked out alright, I suppose. It's been one of my best and most enjoyable seasons. When you reach a Grand Final, that speaks for itself."

Evalds has starred at full-back and Hiku was among the best centres in the competition during the regular season, to the extent that his Dream Team omission was greeted with groans of disappointment by KR fans.

Nene Macdonald got the nod alongside Jake Wardle but Hiku has been rewarded for his efforts with a Grand Final appearance.

"It's always one of those things you like to be acknowledged for but if that was a main goal and you don't get it, you can switch off," said Hiku.

It will be a momentous occasion for Hull KR at Old Trafford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Everyone has a different opinion on who their best is. The two centres that were picked have been outstanding this season."

Hiku reached a maiden Grand Final thanks to a tense win over former club Warrington Wolves.

Rovers showed their steel to get over the line in the semi-final but Hiku knows they will not get away with the same performance against Wigan Warriors.

"For us to play like that in the second half and only give up eight points to a strong attacking team shows why we're here," he said.

"Earlier in the year, if we'd put that amount of pressure on ourselves, they could have put 30 on us. It just showed what it meant to us as players.

"We're going to have to be a lot better, though, no doubt. If we toss that up, we're going to be in for another hard day."

Hiku is no stranger to the big occasion after helping New Zealand win the 2014 Four Nations and playing in the 2022 World Cup semi-final.

Saturday has the makings of a career highlight – but only if the Robins win.

"It all means nothing if we don't come away with that," said Hiku pointing to the trophy at Monday's Old Trafford media event. "If you don't walk away with it, what's it all for, really?

"Even walking out of the tunnel today, you can sort of just feel it and imagine the Robins fans going off on Saturday.

"That little walkout gave me a taste of what it's going to be like. One thing I was looking forward to was doing it now rather than waiting for the runout on game day when it just hits you. I know what I'm in for now.