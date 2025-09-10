Hull KR close in on Super League Shield as Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC take race for sixth down to the wire - The YP Rugby League Talk Podcast
On this week’s judge how close Hull KR are to adding the Super League League Leaders' Shield to the Challenge Cup they lifted earlier this summer, while we look at whether Leeds Rhinos can still come in as regular season runners-up with just two regular season games remaining.
We also look at the fascinating race for sixth and the final play-off spot, with Wakefield Trinity ensuring that Hull FC remain in the picture – despite their derby loss to Hull KR – after Daryl Powell's team suffered an unexpected derby setback themselves, when beaten by Castleford Tigers.