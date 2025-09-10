THE latest Rugby League Talk Podcast brings you the latest news and views from Super League down for Yorkshire’s clubs – led by The YP’s rugby league writer, James O’Brien and hosted by Phil Harrison.

On this week’s judge how close Hull KR are to adding the Super League League Leaders' Shield to the Challenge Cup they lifted earlier this summer, while we look at whether Leeds Rhinos can still come in as regular season runners-up with just two regular season games remaining.