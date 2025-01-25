Hull KR coach Danny Ward champions expansion project after successful Amsterdam trip

Danny Ward has championed Hull KR's expansion project after a successful trip to Amsterdam for a historic clash with York Knights.

The Yorkshire sides broke new ground on Saturday when they became the first English clubs to play on Dutch soil, an event that forms part of KR's burgeoning relationship with the Netherlands.

Ward recognises the value of taking rugby league into untapped markets.

"I think it's fantastic," said the Rovers assistant coach.

"Ask the fans to see if they've had a good time in Amsterdam and I'm sure they'll say 'yeah'.

"We need to branch out. We always say we've got the greatest game in the world so let's take it around the world and showcase it in places where we can grow it. That's only going to be good for the sport."

Asked where he fancied visiting next pre-season, Ward joked: "Maybe somewhere a little bit warmer than Amsterdam.

"I was surprised how cold it was when I got off the plane – it's colder here than it was in Hull this morning.

Hull KR warm-up shirt had a Dutch twist. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Dubai would be nice next year for a three-game series over two weeks. We'll really push for that one."

Rovers came off second best in the trial game after head coach Willie Peters opted to field an inexperienced side.

A strong York team were good value for a 26-12 win but the Robins took positives from the experience.

"We expected a tough test and we certainly got that," said Ward.

Hull KR and York walk out at the NRCA Stadium. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"York played really well and were hard to break down. Some lads really stood up and had a good crack. For some of the younger fellas, it was a good challenge for them to play at that level.

"We're a bit disappointed overall with how many points we conceded and the ease of some of the tries. We looked strong and dominant in collision at times but were just a little bit scrappy.