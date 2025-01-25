Hull KR coach Danny Ward champions expansion project after successful Amsterdam trip
The Yorkshire sides broke new ground on Saturday when they became the first English clubs to play on Dutch soil, an event that forms part of KR's burgeoning relationship with the Netherlands.
Ward recognises the value of taking rugby league into untapped markets.
"I think it's fantastic," said the Rovers assistant coach.
"Ask the fans to see if they've had a good time in Amsterdam and I'm sure they'll say 'yeah'.
"We need to branch out. We always say we've got the greatest game in the world so let's take it around the world and showcase it in places where we can grow it. That's only going to be good for the sport."
Asked where he fancied visiting next pre-season, Ward joked: "Maybe somewhere a little bit warmer than Amsterdam.
"I was surprised how cold it was when I got off the plane – it's colder here than it was in Hull this morning.
"Dubai would be nice next year for a three-game series over two weeks. We'll really push for that one."
Rovers came off second best in the trial game after head coach Willie Peters opted to field an inexperienced side.
A strong York team were good value for a 26-12 win but the Robins took positives from the experience.
"We expected a tough test and we certainly got that," said Ward.
"York played really well and were hard to break down. Some lads really stood up and had a good crack. For some of the younger fellas, it was a good challenge for them to play at that level.
"We're a bit disappointed overall with how many points we conceded and the ease of some of the tries. We looked strong and dominant in collision at times but were just a little bit scrappy.
"A few stood up and there's some headaches around team selection. We've got some good strength in depth and want those lads to keep challenging. We'll have a few headaches going into the cup and round one."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.