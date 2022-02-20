Hull KR coach Tony Smith vows for Robins to be smarter and quicker after defeat to Huddersfield Giants

FRUSTRATED: Hull KR coach Tony Smith Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

It was the Robins’ second defeat in two Super League games and Smith pledged: “We are a determined team, a hard-working team and we are going to be a smarter team from this.”

Huddersfield led 20-0 early in the second half, but once Rovers got going they caused the home defence some problems and the gap was cut to just eight points before Giants added their fifth and final try, on the last play of the game.

“I don’t like that we saved our energy until the back end of the game,” said Smith afterwards.

TOUGH GOING: Hull KR's Matt Parcell is tackled by Huddersfield Giants' Theo Fages Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“We need to expend it earlier in the game to get on top before the scoreboard becomes a competitor as well.”

He admitted: “In the last 20 minutes, we looked like Hull KR.

“Before that, we didn’t; we have got to get more determined and more urgent and respect our opponents a little less.

“At times we think we are just going to be able to flick that switch, but particularly at this time of year, it’s not that easy to do.”

Huddersfield Giants' head coach Ian Watson. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Smith was forced to make a late change when debutant Tom Garratt was drafted into the 17 in place of Matty Storton, who had been due to start at loose-forward.

Smith said: “Matty was snow-ridden, he couldn’t get to the game.

“He lives up in the hills of Keighley, he left really early for the game and gave himself more than enough of a chance to get there, but unfortunately he was gridlocked.”

Huddersfield backed up impressively from their round one win at Toulouse Olympique, with coach Ian Watson praising their dominant start.

“I thought in the first half we were outstanding,” said a delighted Watson.

“We spoke about making sure we started strong, because we felt we started a bit slow in the Toulouse game.

“Our start in this one was outstanding and it was a great win for us.