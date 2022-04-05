HULL KR coach Tony Smith expects scrum-half Jordan Abdull to be available for Friday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Castleford Tigers.

Abdull missed the Robins’ Super League win over Warrington Wolves four days ago because of an ear infection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But speaking at his weekly press conference yesterday, Smith confirmed: “He’s much better, the doctor got him on antibiotics straight away and he trained today with us, so he’s okay.”

Smith said Abdull had made the right decision by reporting his symptoms to the club doctor, rather than attempting to play.

“He probably would have put his hand up to play and it probably wouldn’t have been the wisest thing to do, but he did the smart thing and put the team first,” said the coach.

“He let the doctor know he wasn’t quite right and once she saw the ear, it was out of his control. Players tend to play when they are not at their best at times, but he did the right thing and the wise thing for the team.

“The doctor was the right person to take control of the situation and Jordan will be available for selection for Friday. There’s almost no doubt of that, as long as he doesn’t have a relapse.”

The Robins will be without forward Tom Garratt who suffered a “head knock” against Warrington. Smith said: “He has to have a mandatory 11 days [lay-off] so won’t be available. It’s a shame because he has been playing strongly for us.”

Sam Wood, Rovers’ right-centre, was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade A late hit on a passer in last week’s game, but avoided a suspension.

Castleford, however, will be without former Hull KR forward George Lawler.

He received a three-match penalty notice after being charged with a grade C dangerous throw in last Friday’s win over Toulouse Olympique.