Hull KR coach Tony Smith happy to be the underdog in Warrington eliminator

Waiting game: Hull KR coach Tony Smith is hoping to recall props Albert Vete for the Super League eliminator against Warrington. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

It is not because he has any lack of faith in his own squad’s capabilities.

Indeed, it would not surprise the Australian in the slightest if the Robins, who finished sixth in the regular season, headed over to Halliwell Jones Stadium to spring a shock on third-placed Warrington in the play-offs.

However, looking at how many key players the Robins are without – Grand Final-winning hooker Matt Parcell has joined top try-scorer Ryan Hall, full-back Adam Quinlan, loose forward Elliot Minchella and centre Greg Minikin on the injured list – and the strength of their hosts, it is reasonable to see why others view Wolves as clear favourites.

“I think every man and his dog would consider us to be underdogs this week,” said Smith.

“We’ll go out and give them a healthy respect but at the same time we’ll go do our best as we have with every other game this season. If that’s good enough, it’s good enough. If it’s not, it’s not.”

Much will depend on how his walking wounded shape up in the next couple of days.

Props Korbin Sims and Will Maher, who came off in Friday’s final regular round loss at Leeds Rhinos, are facing late fitness tests as are fellow front-rows Albert Vete (calf) and George Lawler (dislocated thumb) who each hope to return from injuries.

In contrast, Warrington coach Steve Price has a fully fit camp with their only absentee being England prop Mike Cooper who serves a one-game ban.

Nevertheless, the Wolves star-studded squad has faltered before when it comes to this stage of the season. It was just 12 months ago when unfancied Hull FC headed to Halliwell Jones Stadium and dumped them out 27-14 at the first hurdle.

That was just the latest chapter in Warrington’s infamous losing run when it came to trying to finally lift the league title for the first time since 1955.

Price, who returns home to Australia at the season’s culmination to be replaced by Castleford Tigers’ Daryl Powell, did get Warrington to Old Trafford in his first year in charge in 2018 but they fell to Wigan Warriors.

Upward curve: Hull KR coach Tony Smith, left, and assistant Danny McGuire have guided last year's strugglers into the play-offs. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

In total, Wolves, so heavily backed financially by media mogul Simon Moran in the summer era, have reached four Grand Finals and lost them all.

There is a reason the mocking chant “It’s always our year” follows them around.

Smith, of course, knows first-hand the pressures of being involved at the Cheshire club.

He was in charge of them for more than 200 games between 2009 and 2017, masterminding three Challenge Cup final wins including a first since 1974.

But that league championship eluded him, too, as he presided over three Grand Final losses against Leeds (2012) and Wigan (2013/2016).

He has helped Rovers to the play-offs after finishing 11th in each of the last two seasons so it is fair to ask whether it is a different kind of pressure being felt at Warrington with all the weight of expectancy on their shoulders.

Smith, who famously brought a first Grand Final success for Leeds in 2004 and added another three years later, said: “I think each club is different in that respect. The culture at each club is different and it’s determined by what they have done in the past.

“We’ve got a different history here to what Warrington’s was when I took over at Warrington.

“They are different circumstances; each club has their own skeletons in their closet and their own reasons for success and wanting for success.

“Each club is unique and we’re certainly unique here.”

Warrington started the campaign with Australian superstar Greg Inglis in their ranks and end it pepped up by the mid-season arrival of England stand-off George Williams following his fall-out at Canberra Raiders.

However, Smith, 54, is wise enough not to suggest they are ripe to buckle again at the business end.

“That’s up to them whether they feel that pressure or not,” he offered.

“It’s not up to me to answer on that; you’ll have to ask Steve Price. I don’t think about the opposition’s pressure. We just prepare the best we can. And try to put out our best performance.”

But Smith conceded it would be “enormous” if KR, relegated in 2016, could deliver the win and leave just a trip to leaders Catalans Dragons between them and a maiden Grand Final appearance of their own.

The former England chief has revitalised the East Yorkshire club since joining in June 2019.

“I was just filling in as a bit of a favour for a few months,” he joked.

“They’ve hooked me; I love the spirit of this club, what it’s about, I love their story. And I like to be part of a rebuild and a regrowth.”