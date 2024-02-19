Hull KR coach Willie Peters has say on early card spree as he backs up Rohan Smith's comments about delays

An exciting opening round of Super League was watched by a record aggregate attendance of 76,752 but much of the focus has been on disciplinary matters after 13 cards were issued across the six games amid an increasing crackdown on contact to the head.

While he is behind the drive to stamp out foul play and protect players from preventable head injuries, Peters is hoping common sense prevails as the season goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We know if you hit someone around the head with a swinging arm, it's going to be a red card or a yellow at least – but what we don't want to do is go overboard," said Peters, whose round one opponents Hull FC had two players sent off in the derby.

"If you need to use cards because the evidence is there, we keep using them but we certainly don't just go to that.

"My biggest concern is the grounds are wet at the moment and players sometimes don't have time because of a bit of late footwork at the line. Sometimes you can collide with heads but we can't have cards for accidents.

"Player safety and where the game is going, we're all on board with that. We all know you can't hit around the head and every team will have worked on tackle techniques but we can't just go to a card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's still a contact sport and sometimes players don't have time to react in a certain way because the time is taken away from them."

Willie Peters has called for common sense on head contact. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

There are new guidelines for match officials regarding on-field sanctions with any forceful or dangerous contact with an opponent’s head or neck to be punished by a red card, unless there are specific mitigating factors.

Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard felt there were mitigating circumstances in the incident that led to Liam Watts' red card in the round one clash with Wigan Warriors.

The prop was sent off for a shoulder charge to the head of Tyler Dupree but Lingard questioned whether the Wigan front-rower dropped into contact in heavy conditions at Wheldon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford were left frustrated after seeing Harry Smith escape with a yellow card for a tip tackle on Luke Hooley as they slipped to a 32-4 defeat.

Franklin Pele was sent off on his Hull debut. (Photo: Mike Egerton/PA)

Peters views Watts' red card as an example of a player not having enough time to react and change their approach to the collision.

"I haven't looked at it closely but at times you need to tackle together and having looked at that pitch, it's going to be pretty slippy underfoot as well," said Peters.

"In that case, he got him around the head with the shoulder but I don't know whether the player (Dupree) went down, he (Watts) didn't bend enough or what the reason was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Players need to put their bodies in front but sometimes they don't have time to do certain things that are asked of them. We just need to take that into consideration.

Referee Tom Grant red cards Castleford's Liam Watts (r) as Joe Westerman looks on in disbelief. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Naturally for Craig, it's one of those where he doesn't think it's a send-off – and it hurt them. Then the other guy didn't get sent off from Wigan which hurts even more."

Another frustration in round one was the number of long delays during games.

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith was outspoken on the matter in the wake of his side's victory over Salford Red Devils

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an atmosphere killer," he said. "You go and make another pot of tea at home if you’re watching that."

Peters has echoed his opposite number's sentiments ahead of Thursday's meeting between the sides at Craven Park.

"When the referees can speed the game up, let the players go," said Peters.

Rohan Smith was frustrated despite a winning start for Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The video ref is a great tool to have but we need to be as quick as possible while making sure we make the right decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When players get penalties, they should be able to play quickly. Some referees will allow that and others won't. It can't be about how they're feeling; it needs to be about speeding the game up.

"At the moment, there isn't a great deal of flow to the games. That's what makes our product so good to watch and it brings certain players into the game.

"If you look across the league, it was difficult for halves to run and open up opportunities because there isn't a great deal of fatigue in teams at the moment because it's stop-start.