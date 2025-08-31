HULL KINGSTON ROVERS’ head coach Willie Peters praised his side for bouncing back from last week’s disappointing Super League loss at Leeds after an attritional win over St Helens at Craven Park.

Four Rhyse Martin penalties and a late Joe Burgess try confirmed a win which moves Rovers to the brink of securing the League Leaders’ Shield, potentially in next Sunday’s derby clash with arch-rivals Hull FC.

“It was a hard-fought and gritty performance, especially after last week where we got beaten in every area, and this week we responded in the best way possible,” said Peters.

“When you’re coming up against one of the best defensive teams in the competition, they’re hard to break down and that’s why we ended up taking three penalty kicks (in the first half).”

Peters picked out star man Mikey Lewis, who recovered from a concerning moment when he was issued a green card following a knee injury, and clinched the win with both the 40-20 and the final pass which sent Burgess over.

“He did hyper-extend his knee, so I’m really proud of him to respond, because I thought he had some big plays at the back end,” added Peters.

“He’s really open now to taking feedback and a bit of criticism. If he wants to get to where we believe he can get to, he needs to be able to take that feedback and there were some big moments in the second half that he took.”

Saints head coach Paul Wellens tookheart from a gutsy performance that will stand them in good stead for the play-offs.

Wellens watched his side sink 34-4 on their last trip to Craven Park in May, and he hailed the improvements which have ignited their post-season chances in the last three months.

“It was much harder 12 weeks ago when we had a team that wilted and looked like they gave up,” said Wellens, whose side stayed in the hunt until the final hooter thanks to Deon Cross’s late try.

“The team in the dressing room are disappointed, but it’s a far cry to how they were 12 weeks ago. They’ve come a long way in a short space of time.

“We came here to get the win and that’s a sign of where we are at the moment. There’s a lot to like about what we’re doing.