Hull KR coach Willie Peters reveals reason behind Corey Hall loan switch to Castleford Tigers

Hall will see out the 2024 season with the Tigers after playing just twice for Rovers in the early stages.

The 21-year-old has joined KR team-mate Louis Senior at Wheldon Road as part of a deal that takes Jack Broadbent to the Robins on an initial season-long loan.

Hall signed a contract until the end of 2025 when he was involved in a swap deal with Will Dagger last March but the former Wakefield Trinity youngster has had to bide his time at Craven Park.

His move to Castleford allows him to develop his game in his preferred position.

"I wanted to develop Corey on the wing in the pre-season," explained Peters. "A lot of young centres play wing first and then they move their way into the centres.

"Before Joe Burgess came along, I saw Corey as probably our starting winger if he wanted that position. He wasn't too keen on it.

"Then there was the opportunity to give him a chance in the back row and he was keen to have a look at that.

Corey Hall will play his preferred position at Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was purely to give Corey game time and an opportunity to get him around the 17 but he really wanted to play centre.

"Naturally, when players aren't playing, what happens off the back of that is that they're not going to be as happy and it can have a snowball effect so sometimes you've got to make decisions around the best interests for both parties.

"I've said from day one that he's a talent and can go a long way in this game if he wants to – but we need to help him as much as help our squad for this year.

"He definitely needs to be playing and gets that opportunity at Cas. They'll guarantee him that centre spot."

Willie Peters has not been afraid to shake things up at Hull KR. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Peters has not been afraid to make big calls since taking the reins at the end of 2022, with Frankie Halton among those given the green light to leave in the early months of his first season.

Rhys Kennedy was released just 12 months into his contract at the end of last year to make room for Jai Whitbread, while Jordan Abdull left for Catalans Dragons on a season-long loan in a surprise move.

Rovers are already busy making plans for 2025 with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves heading to Craven Park and Ryan Hall on his way out of the club.

Senior, whose contract expires at the end of the year, appears to have played his last game for the Robins after joining Castleford on a season-long loan.

Louis Senior has joined Castleford on loan. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

On the mid-season departures, Peters said: "They've been different scenarios in terms of individuals.

"With someone like Louis Senior, if we haven't planned at the moment to keep him for next year, I'm not a coach that sits someone in amongst the squad and then holds them back from getting an opportunity for this year. Louis has got to feed himself, his family and look after his future.

"There are situations where you've got to look after the squad and the team first.

"We've had a couple that have moved on mid-season but they've all had a reason behind it.

"Corey's one is simply that he wants to play centre."

Hall is set to go straight into Castleford's squad for Friday's home clash with London Broncos, joining Senior who marked his debut with a try against Wigan Warriors last week.

Jack Broadbent, centre, has swapped Castleford for Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters expects both players to benefit from a season at Wheldon Road.

"They've got an opportunity to play," said Peters. "That's what they need and what they wanted.

"Sam Wood was in a similar situation last year. He was a very popular person at this club and we all valued what Sam did on and off the field.

"Sam wanted to be a first-choice centre and got the opportunity to go to Cas. I think he's been their best player.

"You've got to look at the whole picture. If we held someone like Corey back, it doesn't help him or us.

"He's got an opportunity to go play now and show how talented he is. Cas will see that."

Broadbent will begin a three-year deal at the end of 2024 after linking up with Rovers on loan.

Peters has lost two players to accommodate the signing of Broadbent but the Leeds Rhinos academy product is capable of playing anywhere across the backline, in contrast to winger Senior and centre Hall.

"It's a real quality signing at this time of the year," said Peters. "What Jack brings is utility value playing different positions.

"We're in a strong position at the moment in terms of players available so Jack knows he's coming here to work hard and put himself in a position to be selected each week.

"I was up front with Jack when we first caught up that we don't know what that looks like because he can play multiple positions. That was the attraction.

"He's a talent – there's no doubt about that – and I've seen what he can do on the training field, predominantly at full-back but we'll put him in the centres, he'll play on the wing and we'll put him at six at times.