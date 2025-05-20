Hull KR coach Willie Peters reveals selection plan for Warrington Wolves clash
The clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium comes just two weeks before the rivals meet in the Challenge Cup final, raising questions about the potential make-up of the sides.
For Peters there is no ambiguity: if his first-choice players are fit and available, they will play.
"We won't rotate," said Peters.
"If players don’t play then they’re not going to be fit enough to play or we don’t want to risk them. It's not going to be a rotation sort of system.
"We definitely gave two guys (Peta Hiku and Jesse Sue) a rest on the weekend who have played a fair bit and trained a lot. But this week, there will be players playing who are able to play.
"This time of the year, most teams have got niggles. It's either they can play through them or they can't."
Peters will be forced into at least one change after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was handed a two-match suspension for the tackle that left Huddersfield Giants prop Matty English with a concussion and a facial injury.
The Australian has refused to dwell on the loss of the veteran forward.
"It's unfortunate because if you fight those things then he misses a cup final if you don’t win," said Peters.
"I'm not going to give it too much more energy now because a decision has been made and we'll move on."