Hull KR confirm departure of overseas man to pave way for Rhyse Martin signing

Hull KR have confirmed that Australian centre Tom Opacic will leave Craven Park at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old made 30 appearances in his debut campaign for the Robins but has featured just 15 times this year following the arrival of Peta Hiku and Oliver Gildart.

Opacic's impending departure allows the Robins to complete the signing of Leeds Rhinos back-rower Rhyse Martin.

Rovers head coach Willie Peters said: "I'd like to wish Tom, Jordyn and the kids all the best in their next chapter.

"Tom has played an important role over the last two seasons and we thank him for his contribution to get Hull KR to where it is today.