Hull KR confirm Mikey Lewis boost with Man of Steel targeting speedy return

Reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis has been cleared of serious injury in a major boost for Hull KR.

The England half-back cut a forlorn figure after suffering ankle damage while scoring the winning try at Wakefield Trinity last week, sparking fears that he was set for a lengthy lay-off.

However, Lewis could return to action in early March following positive scan results.

The 23-year-old scored 19 tries and provided 24 assists in 30 games for the Robins last season to claim the biggest individual prize in Super League.

"Hull KR can provide an injury update on Man of Steel Mikey Lewis following further scans on his ankle earlier this week," read a club statement.