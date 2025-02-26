Hull KR confirm Mikey Lewis boost with Man of Steel targeting speedy return
The England half-back cut a forlorn figure after suffering ankle damage while scoring the winning try at Wakefield Trinity last week, sparking fears that he was set for a lengthy lay-off.
However, Lewis could return to action in early March following positive scan results.
The 23-year-old scored 19 tries and provided 24 assists in 30 games for the Robins last season to claim the biggest individual prize in Super League.
"Hull KR can provide an injury update on Man of Steel Mikey Lewis following further scans on his ankle earlier this week," read a club statement.
"Scans on Lewis’ ankle have confirmed the syndesmotic injury sustained against Wakefield Trinity is not as severe as first suspected, with the half-back projected to return in the coming weeks."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.