Hull KR dealt blow ahead of crunch clash as Hull FC forward Ligi Sao discovers disciplinary fate
The in-form back-rower has received a one-match ban for grade C 'other contrary behaviour' in a blow for the Robins ahead of Friday's top-of-the-table clash.
Hull FC forward Ligi Sao will sit out the upcoming games against St Helens and Leigh Leopards following his red card in Saturday's defeat at Catalans Dragons.
The Samoa international has been charged with grade C head contact, which carries a two-match suspension.
Tariq Sims, who was also sent off in the game in Perpignan, will face a tribunal after being hit with a grade F charge for lifting an injured player.
The Australian forward was handed a one-match ban for a separate incident.
St Helens half-back Jonny Lomax will also attend Tuesday's tribunal on a grade E head contact charge, while Mark Percival received a one-game suspension for a high tackle to compound the club's selection woes.
Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne will miss Thursday's clash with Leigh after being hit with a one-game ban but there was better news for Leeds Rhinos with Sam Lisone cleared of foul play following an incident with Huddersfield Giants half-back Olly Russell.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.