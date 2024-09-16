Hull KR dealt Super League play-off blow as Elliot Minchella discovers disciplinary fate

Elliot Minchella has received a two-match suspension in a major blow to Hull KR's Super League Grand Final hopes.

The Rovers captain, who has missed just two games in a stellar season, was sin-binned in the closing stages of last week's win over Leigh Leopards for a high tackle on Matt Moylan, which has been deemed worthy of a grade C charge by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel.

KR went on to complete a 24-0 victory that strengthened their grip on second place but face being without the influential loose forward for Friday's final round clash with Leeds Rhinos and their opening game of the play-offs, whether it is an eliminator next week or the semi-final in a fortnight.

A win over the Rhinos would secure a bye to the semi-final but Warrington Wolves are in a position to steal second should Willie Peters' side slip up.

Rovers have confirmed that they will contest the grading of the charge – which was at the higher end of the scale – at a tribunal on Tuesday evening.