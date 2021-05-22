Hull KR demand "urgent" independent review into failed academy licence bid

Hull KR players during Monday's Super League win at Castleford Tigers. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

Along with Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls, the Robins were left stunned yesterday as they lost their Elite Academy status, their application for a licence from 2022-2027 being rejected by the governing body.

The RFL cut the number of Elite Academies from 13 to 10 in a move which shocked many in rugby league.

The likes of Rovers, Castleford and Bradford are now rightly concerned about the future of the juniors in their ranks and the ability to not only offer pathways but also attract players in the future.

Before the licencing process began, it was agreed by all involved that no more than 12 licences would be awarded.

However, there is confusion as to why only ten have now been awarded - with three thriving and willing academies lost.

Yesterday, KR issued a one sentence statement that said they would consider their position.

Today, though, they have outlined their position as they seek answers.

A statement read: “Hull Kingston Rovers will today seek from the RFL an urgent independent review of its elite academy application.

“The club consider its application strong and meritorious, and that one of the two remaining places left open by the process, should be granted to it.

“At no stage before yesterday’s announcement, nor during the process, has the club received any feedback whatsoever on its application.

“The club are overwhelmed with the levels of support over the last 24 hours from its friends within the game, including from within the local community game.

“Equally though the club are deeply concerned by the devastating impact this decision has had on its staff and young players.