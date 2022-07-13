Hull KR dip into loan market to land St Helens forward amid injury crisis

The 22-year-old, who recently signed a contract extension with Saints for the 2023 season, is already training with the Robins and could make his debut against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

Royle will also be available for the trip to Warrington Wolves on July 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Helens youth product made his Super League debut last September and has featured four times for the defending champions this season, including an outing as captain at Castleford Tigers.

Sam Royle captained a young St Helens side at Castleford Tigers earlier this year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

If he plays for Rovers this weekend, it will be his first appearance since late April.

Hull KR have dipped into the loan market after second-rower Frankie Halton joined the club's lengthy injury list during last Sunday's derby defeat by Hull FC.