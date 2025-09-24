THE Rugby League Talk Podcast that brings you the latest news and views from Super League and beyond for Yorkshire’s clubs – featuring The YP’s rugby league writer, James O’Brien and host Phil Harrison.

On this week’s show, we pick over the conclusion of the Super League regular season following the final round of games and hail Hull KR after adding the League Leaders’ Shield to their Challenge Cup trophy triumph earlier this summer.

We also assess the play-off chances of Leeds Rhinos – who face St Helens at Headingley on Saturday – and Wakefield Trinity who clinched the sixth and final play-off spot to earn themselves an elimination final tie at third-place finishers Leigh Leopards.

We also look at the Championship play-off semi-finals, with an all-Yorkshire tie between York Knights and Halifax Panthers, with Bradford Bulls taking on Toulouse … again.