Hull KR double up and Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity's play-off chances - Rugby League Talk Podcast
On this week’s show, we pick over the conclusion of the Super League regular season following the final round of games and hail Hull KR after adding the League Leaders’ Shield to their Challenge Cup trophy triumph earlier this summer.
We also assess the play-off chances of Leeds Rhinos – who face St Helens at Headingley on Saturday – and Wakefield Trinity who clinched the sixth and final play-off spot to earn themselves an elimination final tie at third-place finishers Leigh Leopards.
We also look at the Championship play-off semi-finals, with an all-Yorkshire tie between York Knights and Halifax Panthers, with Bradford Bulls taking on Toulouse … again.
