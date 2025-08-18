Hull KR enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves hit with ban following controversial Tyler Dupree incident
The former New Zealand enforcer made contact with the head of Tyler Dupree as he carried the ball, forcing the Wigan front-rower to leave the field for a HIA which he subsequently passed.
Waerea-Hargreaves was not punished on the night but has since been charged with grade C 'striking with hand, arm, elbow or shoulder'.
The 36-year-old will therefore sit out Thursday's trip to Leeds Rhinos and next week's home clash with St Helens, barring a successful appeal.
Rovers have until Tuesday lunchtime to challenge the punishment.
Waerea-Hargreaves has featured 19 times for the Robins but has spent time on the sidelines in recent months, including a two-game suspension in May.
Huddersfield Giants centre Taane Milne was also charged by the match review panel following his sin-binning in Sunday's heavy defeat at St Helens.
Milne received a one-match ban and a fine for grade C foul and abusive language towards match officials.