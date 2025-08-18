Hull KR enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves hit with ban following controversial Tyler Dupree incident

Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been handed a two-match ban following a controversial incident in last week's win over Wigan Warriors.
By James O'Brien
Published 18th Aug 2025, 13:38 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 13:46 BST

The former New Zealand enforcer made contact with the head of Tyler Dupree as he carried the ball, forcing the Wigan front-rower to leave the field for a HIA which he subsequently passed.

Waerea-Hargreaves was not punished on the night but has since been charged with grade C 'striking with hand, arm, elbow or shoulder'.

The 36-year-old will therefore sit out Thursday's trip to Leeds Rhinos and next week's home clash with St Helens, barring a successful appeal.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is set for another stint on the sidelines. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is set for another stint on the sidelines. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Rovers have until Tuesday lunchtime to challenge the punishment.

Waerea-Hargreaves has featured 19 times for the Robins but has spent time on the sidelines in recent months, including a two-game suspension in May.

Huddersfield Giants centre Taane Milne was also charged by the match review panel following his sin-binning in Sunday's heavy defeat at St Helens.

Milne received a one-match ban and a fine for grade C foul and abusive language towards match officials.

