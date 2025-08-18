Hull KR enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves hit with ban following controversial Tyler Dupree incident

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former New Zealand enforcer made contact with the head of Tyler Dupree as he carried the ball, forcing the Wigan front-rower to leave the field for a HIA which he subsequently passed.

Waerea-Hargreaves was not punished on the night but has since been charged with grade C 'striking with hand, arm, elbow or shoulder'.

The 36-year-old will therefore sit out Thursday's trip to Leeds Rhinos and next week's home clash with St Helens, barring a successful appeal.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is set for another stint on the sidelines. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Rovers have until Tuesday lunchtime to challenge the punishment.

Waerea-Hargreaves has featured 19 times for the Robins but has spent time on the sidelines in recent months, including a two-game suspension in May.

Huddersfield Giants centre Taane Milne was also charged by the match review panel following his sin-binning in Sunday's heavy defeat at St Helens.