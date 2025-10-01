Hull KR forward Dean Hadley out to cap rewarding season with crowning glory

In every side, there is an unsung hero.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These players never seek the limelight, focusing instead on the unseen one percenters that make a team tick.

For a long time, Dean Hadley was that man at Hull KR.

The hardworking forward is one of the first names on Willie Peters' teamsheet but has only recently begun to receive the wider recognition his consistency deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A central figure in KR's rise from relegation candidates to double winners, Hadley earned a place in the 2025 Super League Dream Team and is being touted for the England squad to face Australia.

His durability and influence have not only underpinned Rovers' success but also established Hadley as one of the competition's most respected forwards.

"I've come a long way," said the 33-year-old, who swapped Hull FC for Hull KR in 2019. "These past couple of years have been my best years.

"The big reason behind moving to Hull KR in the first place was to play every week. I was confident that if I did that, people would see the best of me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Hadley, right, is a key cog in the Hull KR machine. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've been able to do that at Hull KR. People are now seeing what type of player I am.

"It just shows that if you put your mind to it and work hard, you can get the rewards later on."

Hadley's Dream Team selection comes in a season that has already delivered historic Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield triumphs.

The Robins have played 32 games so far and the grind of such a long campaign has shown at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Hadley was recognised with a place in the Super League Dream Team. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

But after getting their hands on more silverware at the end of the regular season, Rovers will run out at Craven Park for Saturday's semi-final against St Helens with a spring in their step.

"I'm feeling great, to be fair," said Hadley, who has featured 29 times this year.

"Everyone is feeling really good. Why wouldn't we? We're in a good position and know that there are only two games left, maximum.

"We're all looking forward to what's to come. We obviously want to get back to Old Trafford and get the win this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Hadley takes a carry during the Challenge Cup final against Warrington. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"The celebrations after Wembley gave the club and players the hunger to win more. It was the best weekend of our lives and we'd love to do it again."

June's Challenge Cup success ended the club's 40-year wait for silverware, removing the monkey from their back and ultimately giving them the confidence to get over the line in the battle for top spot.

The Robins now stand on the brink of an extraordinary treble, just five years on from collecting the wooden spoon in Super League.

"That's the opportunity we've got – and deservedly so," said Hadley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've worked really hard and put ourselves in a real good position. It's obviously a long season and we've had to be at it every week.

"We haven't been at our best the last couple of weeks but we're confident going into a home semi-final. We know what we're like when we play at home. It's totally different when we've got the crowd behind us.

"We've got a good opportunity in front of us."

Back in 2019, Hadley spent his first few games helping Rovers stave off the threat of relegation, with survival only confirmed on the final night of the campaign.

The Hull native has represented the Robins in three finals since and got his hands on two pieces of silverware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the journey is far from over, Hadley's gamble in joining KR has already been richly rewarded.

"It's not something you think about every day but when you get to look back a little bit, it makes you really proud," he added.

"It was a real tough decision for me to move to Hull KR. I wasn't going to a top-of-the-table club; I was going to a club at the bottom.