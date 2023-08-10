Hull KR forward Dean Hadley ready to create new Wembley memories after bittersweet 2016 experience

Of Hull KR's likely 21-man squad for Saturday's Wembley date with Leigh Leopards, only Ryan Hall, Jimmy Keinhorst and George King have Challenge Cup final experience.

Some players have only attended as a fan, while others have never stepped foot inside the famous stadium.

Dean Hadley sits in another category after getting so close to the big stage that he could touch it.

The hardworking back-rower was Hull FC's 18th man when the club ended their long wait for a Wembley win in 2016.

Hadley featured in the games either side of the final against Warrington Wolves but was overlooked on the day.

It was a bittersweet experience for the Hull-born forward.

"There was the high of being involved," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"It was a massive occasion going into it but for me personally there were mixed emotions.

Dean Hadley is hoping to play a leading role on his return to Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I was a little bit younger then and in and out of the team. I'd still played quite a few games that year but it wasn't meant to be.

"I was absolutely gutted to just miss out. I was 18th man and involved with the squad. I did the warm-up and was part of it but missed out on the game.

"Although I would have loved to have played, it was still a great occasion and a great weekend.

"Hopefully I get the nod this week and use some of that experience going into this game.

Dean Hadley, right, watches Danny Houghton lift the trophy. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"As players, these are the games you want to play in and why you work so hard. You go through everything you go through to play on these big occasions."

After establishing himself as a regular under Willie Peters, Hadley should have no such concerns this time around.

The biggest obstacle Hadley had to overcome was last week's Super League clash with Wigan Warriors.

Peters made 13 changes with Wembley in mind and handed Hadley the captaincy on his return from a two-game absence due to a concussion.

Dean Hadley, left, celebrates the quarter-final win over Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The experienced campaigner found himself in the firing line against a Wigan side out to avenge their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat but escaped unharmed with his Wembley dream intact.

"It obviously plays on your mind a little bit going into the game but once that whistle goes and you're in the game, you don't think about it," said Hadley.

"I played as I always do and came through all good. When I came off and one of the coaches said that was me done, there was a little bit of relief that I got through."

The Robins have come a long way since Hadley was parachuted into a relegation battle in July 2019.

Rovers survived their brush with the Championship and began to make progress following a miserable 2020 campaign, culminating in only a second appearance in a major final in the modern era.

Hadley believes KR's reaction to the semi-final win over Wigan shows they have the ingredients for success.

Dean Hadley goes over to score against Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I can't say what's going to happen on Saturday but there's a real good feel and confidence around the group – and that's been there since pre-season," he said.

"The last two or three years we've been gradually building. When I first came here, we were struggling in a relegation battle.

"We've been to a couple of semi-finals and just come up short. This year we've got to a final but all we've done is give ourselves an opportunity.

"As soon as we got in the changing room after the semi-final, we stopped the celebrations and said we hadn't done anything yet.

"We've shown the kind of side we are this season and hopefully we can get the job done on Saturday."

Peters' class of 2023 have the chance to take the trophy back to east Hull for the first time in 43 years.

Roger Millward's heroes of 1980 stand alone as Hull KR's only Challenge Cup winners but that could be about to change this weekend.

To be mentioned in the same breath as legends of the club is a thought that excites Hadley.

Above all, he wants to deliver success to Rovers' long-suffering fans.

"I don't think words could describe the feeling," he said on potentially joining exalted company.

"Being a Hull lad, I know how much rugby league means to people in the city and the impact that winning something so big on Saturday could potentially have.

"For ourselves, it's been too long. Our fans have been great since the day I arrived. They turn up every week in big numbers – and not just turn up but they're loud, passionate and really do get behind us.

"You can see it when we play at Craven Park. We seem to be a different team when we've got all those fans behind us. They really do push us on.