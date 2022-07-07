Hull KR forward Frankie Halton targets silverware after ignoring NRL interest to sign new deal

The 26-year-old was under contract for 2023 but he has been rewarded for a stellar debut season in Super League with a two-year extension.

Halton has been a revelation since joining the Robins from Featherstone Rovers despite a heavily disrupted pre-season.

The Ireland international made his debut against Wigan Warriors in round one and has quickly become an integral member of the pack, leading KR's defensive efforts and scoring three tries in 15 appearances.

Frankie Halton has enjoyed a seamless transition to Super League. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Halton's form has not gone unnoticed with at least one NRL club thought to be interested in the forward.

But Halton, who only joined the professional ranks with Swinton Lions in late 2018, has decided to remain at Craven Park after making a seamless transition to life in Super League with the Robins.

"It’s a real relief," said Halton.

"I can knuckle down now knowing I’m going to be here for the next few years and put all my energy into KR and get us to where we should be.

Frankie Halton celebrates his try against Leigh Centurions. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I’ve settled in really well with the team, the club, and the city as well.

“Hull feels like home and I think that’s helped me on the pitch too. Rocking up to training every day and enjoying the people you work with, I think that’s a big help as well.

"I’m really excited about the next three years."

Incoming head coach Willie Peters has been busy reshaping the squad with confirmed signings Rhys Kennedy and Louis Senior set to be joined at Craven Park by Tom Opacic, Sauaso Sue and James Batchelor.

Frankie Halton makes a break against Catalans Dragons. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Rovers also have a core of British players tied down long term, including Elliot Minchella, Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten.

Halton is convinced that success is around the corner for Hull KR.

"I think we should be winning trophies in the next few years with the personnel we’re bringing in and retaining and where the club is going on and off the pitch," he said.

"We’ve been a bit up and down with injuries and form but as a whole, the club is going in the right direction.

"If we can push to get in the (top) six this year and then push to be a top-four team in the coming years, we should be competing for silverware.