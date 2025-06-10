Hull KR forward given green light to join Toulouse Olympique on loan

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old earned a move to Craven Park thanks to his impressive form in the Championship with Bradford Bulls but has yet to feature for Willie Peters' side in a competitive game.

Having already spent time on loan at Featherstone Rovers, Whitehaven, Doncaster, Goole Vikings and Sheffield Eagles, Wallace has now linked up with promotion-chasing Toulouse.

Wallace's contract at Hull KR expires at the end of this season.

"Hull KR can confirm that second-rower Ajahni Wallace has joined Betfred Championship side Toulouse Olympique on a season-long loan until the end of the 2025 season," read a club statement.

"Wallace, who joined the Robins ahead of the 2024 campaign, will link up with the French side in a competitive Championship environment. A powerful runner, Wallace will now look to continue his development across the Channel.