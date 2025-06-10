Hull KR forward given green light to join Toulouse Olympique on loan
The 22-year-old earned a move to Craven Park thanks to his impressive form in the Championship with Bradford Bulls but has yet to feature for Willie Peters' side in a competitive game.
Having already spent time on loan at Featherstone Rovers, Whitehaven, Doncaster, Goole Vikings and Sheffield Eagles, Wallace has now linked up with promotion-chasing Toulouse.
Wallace's contract at Hull KR expires at the end of this season.
"Hull KR can confirm that second-rower Ajahni Wallace has joined Betfred Championship side Toulouse Olympique on a season-long loan until the end of the 2025 season," read a club statement.
"Wallace, who joined the Robins ahead of the 2024 campaign, will link up with the French side in a competitive Championship environment. A powerful runner, Wallace will now look to continue his development across the Channel.
"Wallace is expected to join up with Sylvain Houles' squad immediately ahead of their upcoming Championship fixture."
