Hull KR forward given green light to join Toulouse Olympique on loan

Hull KR back-rower AJ Wallace will continue his development in the south of France after joining Toulouse Olympique on loan for the rest of 2025.
By James O'Brien
Published 10th Jun 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 17:35 BST

The 22-year-old earned a move to Craven Park thanks to his impressive form in the Championship with Bradford Bulls but has yet to feature for Willie Peters' side in a competitive game.

Having already spent time on loan at Featherstone Rovers, Whitehaven, Doncaster, Goole Vikings and Sheffield Eagles, Wallace has now linked up with promotion-chasing Toulouse.

Wallace's contract at Hull KR expires at the end of this season.

"Hull KR can confirm that second-rower Ajahni Wallace has joined Betfred Championship side Toulouse Olympique on a season-long loan until the end of the 2025 season," read a club statement.

"Wallace, who joined the Robins ahead of the 2024 campaign, will link up with the French side in a competitive Championship environment. A powerful runner, Wallace will now look to continue his development across the Channel.

"Wallace is expected to join up with Sylvain Houles' squad immediately ahead of their upcoming Championship fixture."

