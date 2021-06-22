Hull KR forward Luis Johnson had “no hesitation” agreeing new contract with Robins

New deal: Hull KR's Luis Johnson in action against Brad Dwyer of his hometown club, Leeds Rhinos. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Leeds-born Johnson, 22, a product of the Oulton Raiders club, started hi sprofessional career with Warrington Wolves, before heading to Craven Park for the start of this sseason.

Ever-present since making his first appearance in 2021, Johnson has gone from strength to strength whilst developing under the reign of Tony Smith.

“I’ve wanted this to happen ever since I joined the club in the pre-season. I’ve enjoyed being around the stadium with the boys and their company. I’ve loved working with Tony and the rest of the coaches so I’m glad it’s finally happened,” said Johnson.

“You start to panic a little bit when you’ve not heard anything, but I spoke to Tony a few weeks ago and he asked me if I wanted to stay. I said yes right away, I didn’t even think about it.

“I was nervous at first, but now that it is finalised, I can focus solely on my rugby and keep on improving each week, and not need to worry about what I’m doing next year.”

Playing the majority of his career at prop forward whilst at Warrington, Johnson has taken well to his shift out wide, enabling him to utilise better aspects of his game.

“I’ve moved back to my old position at second row which I’m really happy with. I spoke to Tony and Danny McGuire and they told me that they wanted to try me at back row, at first I was a little nervous because I haven’t played there since the academy, but I feel I’m finding my form again and there’s still plenty more to come.

“Tony and I get along really well, that plays a huge part to me staying. He’s helped me improve mentally and physically off the pitch, he’s a huge credit to the club.