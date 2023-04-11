Hull KR full-back Lachlan Coote opens up on future and retirement thoughts during concussion battle

Lachlan Coote has hinted that he is open to extending his stay at Hull KR after coming through a dark period when he considered quitting the sport.

The Australian, who turned 33 last week, saw an injury-hit first season with the Robins cut short following a third concussion last August.

Coote has overcome those issues to feature in six of KR's eight games so far this year, scoring a try in the Good Friday rout of Hull FC.

The full-back is out of contract at the end of this year and has yet to hold formal discussions with Rovers over a new deal.

Coote was pushed close to retirement in 2022 but the positive start to this season has left him with a tough decision to make.

"I'm definitely considering it, more so after the pre-season I've had and how things are going," he said on his future.

"The culture change here at the club has really made me question my decision on whether I re-sign or not.

"It's a decision I haven't made yet. I've got to look at things after football and look after the body as well.

Lachlan Coote suffered a series of head injuries last year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"All the things I've mentioned make it an enjoyable place to be at the moment. It would be hard to walk away from that.

"Do I need to keep putting my body on the line and showing up and doing what it takes to be a professional athlete? Do I need to keep my family on the other side of the world, away from all the cousins, aunties, uncles, grandparents?

"Over the next two months, I'll have to come to a decision not just for my sake but the club's sake as well because they're definitely heading in the right direction with things and need to look to their future as well."

Coote struggled to get going in his debut season at Craven Park and eventually missed 13 of KR's 30 games before sitting out the World Cup.

Lachlan Coote coasts over to score in last week's derby. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Scotland international underwent a series of tests after sustaining multiple concussions, leaving him concerned about his welfare amid an increasing focus on head knocks and the long-term effects.

Last week, it emerged that 380 ex-sportsmen and women were taking legal action claiming they suffered brain injuries during their careers.

"It was very worrying, considering I've had a reasonably long career and a few head knocks," said Coote.

"To have three in one season was a bit scary. All the stuff coming out about it now makes you second-guess it. That was the worrying part – that there is more awareness of the symptoms you get and the effect it can have on you long term.

Hull KR is helped off at Headingley last year. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I had headaches and my concentration was being affected. Those issues hung around for a bit longer than usual which was a scary sign but I got the rest I needed."

In his lowest moments, Coote contemplated calling time on his career.

"One hundred per cent," he added.

"It went in my head many a time last year. It was a very frustrating year for myself and as a team we weren't going too well.

"It was a rollercoaster of a year and it was a question I asked myself. The long-term effect of concussion and what's coming out about it was behind the thinking of: 'Do I need to keep playing?'

"Getting the rest I needed has definitely helped me change my mindset."

Coote will face his former club this Friday when St Helens visit Craven Park. The former North Queensland Cowboys star enjoyed three hugely successful seasons at the Totally Wicked Stadium, winning three Super League titles and the Challenge Cup in his final year in 2021.

Saints find themselves in the unusual position of mid-table – albeit with a game in hand – and are without several influential figures, including Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles.

But Coote knows better than anybody that the four-time defending champions are at their best with their backs against the wall.

"Hopefully it's a win," said a smiling Coote, who has lost all three games against St Helens since joining the Robins.

"There are a few little hurdles in their way but they're one of the best at dealing with adversity. They're coming off a loss against Wigan in the derby as well so they'll be hurting and wanting to bounce back as good teams do.

"I'm expecting no less than Saints' best performance on Friday night. It's going to be a tough game for us."

The Robins – one place and two points better off than Paul Wellens' side – head into the round nine clash in good spirits after dismantling fierce rivals Hull.

Coote is excited to see in-form half-back pairing Jordan Abdull and Mikey Lewis lock horns with Jonny Lomax and Lewis Dodd.

"They're two quality players with different styles, which is perfect,” said Coote. "Jordan has been really good in steering us around and Mikey is playing off the back of it all with his speed.