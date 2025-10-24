Hull KR full-back Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e makes surprise Super League switch

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e has signed for Catalans Dragons after securing a release from the final year of his contract at Hull KR.

The young full-back joins the Dragons on a one-year deal following a successful two-season loan spell in the lower leagues with Oldham, where he scored 29 tries in 46 games.

Laulu-Togaga'e earned a move to the Robins after an eye-catching introduction to professional rugby league at Keighley Cougars but was limited to nine appearances, the last of those coming in 2023.

The 22-year-old has now landed an opportunity in the south of France.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to join the Dragons," said Laulu-Togaga'e.

"After speaking with Joel (Tomkins, head coach), he has given me a lot of confidence and shown real belief in my abilities, which means a lot to me.

"I am looking forward to learning from Mitchell Pearce, Joel Tomkins and Micky McIlorum. I am ready to work hard every day, do my best to earn my place and do everything I can to help the team.