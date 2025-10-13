Hull KR Grand Final hero Jared Waerea-Hargreaves bows out with ban
The 36-year-old has been handed a pair of two-game suspensions for separate incidents at Old Trafford.
The match review panel cited Waerea-Hargreaves for an early shoulder charge on Bevan French and a push on Sam Walters later in the game.
However, he will not have to serve the ban after enjoying a fairytale finish in the Super League decider.
Waerea-Hargreaves, who was dogged by disciplinary issues during his time in the NRL and had to overturn a suspension to play in the Grand Final, produced an inspired performance to drive the Robins to a maiden title and a historic treble.
Wigan hooker Brad O'Neill is the only other player to receive a suspension in the aftermath of the Old Trafford showpiece.
The 23-year-old was sin-binned for a tip tackle on Tyrone May in the early stages, earning him a two-game suspension.