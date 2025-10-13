Hull KR Grand Final hero Jared Waerea-Hargreaves bows out with ban

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has bowed out with a four-match ban after receiving two charges in the wake of Hull KR's Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors.

The 36-year-old has been handed a pair of two-game suspensions for separate incidents at Old Trafford.

The match review panel cited Waerea-Hargreaves for an early shoulder charge on Bevan French and a push on Sam Walters later in the game.

However, he will not have to serve the ban after enjoying a fairytale finish in the Super League decider.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was a standout performer for Hull KR at Old Trafford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Waerea-Hargreaves, who was dogged by disciplinary issues during his time in the NRL and had to overturn a suspension to play in the Grand Final, produced an inspired performance to drive the Robins to a maiden title and a historic treble.

Wigan hooker Brad O'Neill is the only other player to receive a suspension in the aftermath of the Old Trafford showpiece.