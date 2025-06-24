Hull KR half-back Danny Richardson secures game time with Salford Red Devils switch

Hull KR have sanctioned a short-term loan move for Danny Richardson to help ease Salford Red Devils' ongoing selection crisis.

The experienced half-back, who made a single appearance for Huddersfield Giants earlier this year, will spend the next fortnight with the financially stricken club as they continue to battle through a wretched campaign.

Richardson is contracted to the Robins until the end of 2026 but has played just five games for Willie Peters' side since joining from Castleford Tigers in May 2024.

The 28-year-old last featured for Rovers off the bench in the recent Super League win over Warrington Wolves.

Richardson's arrival hands Paul Rowley a boost following Salford's latest defeat against Hull FC.

The Red Devils boss was forced to start Ryan Brierley and Esan Marsters in the halves due to injuries and high-profile departures.